Manchester United star open to January exit to surprise LaLiga club amid Old Trafford struggles: Reports

Manchester United attacker Antony is open to joining Real Betis on a loan move in the winter transfer window, according to Brazilian outlet UOL. Antony, who joined the Red Devils from Eredivisie side Ajax in August 2022, has struggled to settle in at Old Trafford.

The former Ajax star has played 94 matches for United , scoring 12 goals and five assists across all competitions. Antony has also fallen down in the pecking since the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Brazilian attacker has made 12 appearances for the Red Devils this season, accumulating only 356 minutes of action. Antony hasn't started any match for United in the Premier League in the ongoing campaign. Due to a lack of minutes, the Brazilian attacker is reportedly nearing a loan move to LaLiga's Real Betis.

As per the aforementioned report, Real Betis and Olympiacos are keen on signing Antony on a loan deal until the end of the season. However, the Brazilian attacker is unwilling to join Olympiacos and has decided to spend the second half of the season with Los Verdiblancos.

Real Betis are eager to recruit new attackers in their frontline to improve their performance in the second half of the season. Antony's contract with the Red Devils will expire in the summer of 2027, and it also includes an option for another year.

Bayern Munich join Chelsea in race to sign Manchester United star if he leaves the club: Reports

Bayern Munich have joined Chelsea in the pursuit of Kobbie Mainoo if he leaves Manchester United, as per Tribal Football. The Englishman's contract will expire in the summer of 2027 but the Red Devils want to tie Mainoo on a new deal.

However, Kobbie Mainoo is not keen to sign a contract extension with the Premier League giants because he's uncertain about his future at Old Trafford. The Englishman is demanding a salary of £200,000 a week and Ruben Amorim has challenged Mainoo to show that he deserves to be a top earner at the club.

However, United might consider letting Mainoo go if he continues to demand the same pay. In that case, Bayern Munich and Chelsea are considering a move for the English defender.

Mainoo has played 53 matches for United, bagging five goals and one assist. He also played six games for Gareth Southgate's England during the 2024 European Championships.

