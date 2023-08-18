Manchester United star Raphael Varane makes decision on Al-Ittihad transfer after persuasion from Benzema and Kante: Reports 

Raphael Varane is reportedly not interested in leaving Manchester United this summer. The Frenchman is a top target for Al Ittihad, as the Saudi club is looking to sign a center-back.

As per a report in Sports Zone, Varane is keen on staying in Europe for another season and is not looking to leave Manchester United. He wants to continue starting for Erik ten Hag's side and will reject all offers.

N'Golo Kante and Karim Benzema are trying to persuade the defender to join them at Al Ittihad. They moved to the Saudi Pro League side earlier this summer and are hoping that the Red Devils star will join them.

Nuno Espirito Santo is the one pushing to get the Frenchman or Marquinhos this summer, but both defenders are not interested in joining them.

Manchester United star Raphael Varane slams the FA after recent rule change

Manchester United star Raphael Varane was not happy with the extra time being extended this season and has questioned the FA for ignoring their concerns.

The new regulations see the referees add the exact time lost in goal celebrations, injuries, and even substitutions to the stoppage time, resulting in an increased workload for the players.

Varane opened by criticizing the decision and tweeting:

"We have shared our concerns for many years now that there are too many games, the schedule is overcrowded, and it's at a dangerous level for players physical and mental well-being."

He continued:

"Despite our previous feedbacks, they have now recommended for next season: longer games, more intensity, and less emotions to be shown by players. We just want to be in good condition on the pitch to give 100 per cent to our club and fans. Why are our opinions not being heard?"

He added:

"As a player I feel very privileged to do the job I love every day but I feel these changes are damaging our game. We want to be at our maximum level, the best we can be and put on amazing performances for fans to celebrate every week."

The Frenchman concluded:

"I believe it is important that we, players and managers, highlight these important issues as we want to protect the game we love and give the fans our best."

The rules were implemented in the Community Shield game between Manchester City and Arsenal. The game saw 8 minutes added at the end of the second half, while championship games have seen over 10 minutes added.