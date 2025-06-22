Manchester United star ready to take pay-cut in order to seal summer exit: Reports

Brazilian attacker Antony is reportedly ready to take a pay cut to leave Manchester United this summer. According to the Manchester Evening News (via GOAL), the former Ajax winger is keen on leaving the Red Devils and is willing to take a 30 per cent pay cut.

The Brazilian attacker joined Manchester United from Eredivisie giants Ajax for a reported transfer fee of €95 million in August 2022. After a decent first season, where he scored 10 goals and provided five assists, the Brazilian attacker fell back in the pecking order.

In the 2023-24 season, the 25-year-old had only five goal contributions in 38 games for the Red Devils. He also didn't start a single Premier League game in the first half of last season and was loaned to Real Betis in January for the remainder of the campaign.

Antony reinvented himself at Los Verdiblancos and helped them secure a UEFA Europa League spot and reach the UEFA Europa Conference League final. The Brazilian attacker scored nine goals and provided six assists in 26 appearances for Real Betis.

Los Verdiblancos have been interested in signing him on a long-term deal. However, they are yet to bridge the financial gap with Manchester United. Meanwhile, United are required to sell a player for at least £32.58 million to avoid a loss under the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Antony can help the Red Devils in the process, dropping his wages to £100,000-a-week, because he's keen to leave the Premier League giants.

Emiliano Martinez keen to join Manchester United: Reports

Emiliano Martinez is reportedly keen on joining Manchester United this summer. According to The Sun (via ESPN), the Argentine goalkeeper has garnered the interest of AC Milan, Atletico Madrid, and Saudi Pro League sides. However, the 32-year-old is desperate to lock a deal with the Premier League giants.

The Red Devils are keen on making reinforcements in their squad after a nightmare 2024-25 season. United finished 15th in English top-tier football and lost to Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League final.

United see Martinez as an upgrade for Andre Onana. Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana, who joined the Red Devils from Inter Milan in July 2023, is linked with AS Monaco. However, Onana is desperate to stay at United and prove his worth to Ruben Amorin.

