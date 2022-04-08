Manchester United star receives offer to join MLS: Reports

Juan Mata will have the chance to move to the Major League Soccer (MLS) when his contract with Manchester United expires in the summer, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils are bracing for major changes both in the squad and in the dugout this summer. They are reportedly set to finalize the appointment of Ajax coach Erik ten Hag as their next permanent manager.

Ten Hag is said to have outlined his plans for the Manchester United squad, with some Ajax players also on his transfer shortlist. Meanwhile, a number of players are expected to leave Old Trafford in the summer.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB @DiscoMirror] Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, Tahith Chong and Lee Grant will all leave Manchester United this summer. #MUFC Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, Tahith Chong and Lee Grant will all leave Manchester United this summer. #MUFC [@DiscoMirror]

Mata is among those who are tipped to put an end to their association with the Premier League giants at the end of the season. The Spaniard has his contract with the club expiring in the summer and appears to be on his way out.

As Mata's Manchester United stint nears an end, a move to the United States could be an option for him. According to the aforementioned source, the midfielder has offers to play in the MLS.

manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Juan Mata has offers to play in the MLS after he leaves United #mufc Juan Mata has offers to play in the MLS after he leaves United #mufc manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

The former Chelsea star will turn 34 years old later this month, but is reportedly keen to prolong his playing career. Mata is thus considering options to play in the United States.

However, the identities of the MLS clubs interested in signing Mata are yet to be known. It is also unclear whether the Spaniard has offers from elsewhere ahead of the summer.

How has Juan Mata fared for Manchester United?

Manchester United signed Juan Mata from their Premier League rivals Chelsea for £37.1 million in January 2014. The midfielder has since gone on to make 278 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils, while scoring 51 and assisting 47 goals in the process.

Mata, though, has seen his playing time at Old Trafford continue to diminish over the last two seasons. He has clocked just 177 minutes of first team action for Manchester United this term, but none of them have come in the Premier League.

The Spaniard signed a one-year contract extension with the Red Devils last year. However, he is not expected to put pen to paper on another deal with the club and is expected to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen where the future lies for the 33-year-old.

