Manchester United star removed from WhatsApp group used by Erik ten Hag to give 'key info' amid rumors of January transfer - Reports

Jadon Sancho has reportedly been removed from the Manchester United WhatsApp group where Erik ten Hag sends key info to the squad. The Englishman has been training away from the senior squad after being banished from the first-team by the manager.

As per a report in The Sun, Sancho is all set to leave Manchester United in the January window, and the removal from the WhatsApp group is seen as one of the final steps towards his departure. The winger has been linked with a return to Borussia Dortmund, while Juventus and Barcelona have also reportedly shown interest.

Ten Hag's relations with Sancho soured after the player's statement against the manager. The Englishman claimed he was being made the scapegoat after Ten Hag said that the winger was not professional in training ahead of their league encounter against Arsenal earlier this season.

The former Manchester City star is reportedly not willing to apologise for his statement. The move saw him banished from the team and eventually left out of the Manchester United squad photo for the season.

Ex-Manchester United star wants Jadon Sancho to apologize to Erik ten Hag

Paul Parker was not happy with Jadon Sancho after his statement on X (formerly Twitter). He urged the Englishman to issue an apology and prove himself on the training ground.

Speaking to MyBettingSites, Parker said that it was easy to post statements on social media. He wanted the Manchester United forward to prove himself on the pitch and said:

"I definitely don't agree with Jadon Sancho. The best way to be a better person is to not talk out loudly and just do your things on the training ground. But not many players want to prove people wrong as it's easier to go on Social Media or go to your agent and cry. Jadon Sancho was brought in for a lot of money and he has never proved himself. I find what he did very weak and considering what Erik ten Hag has done for him it's rubbish."

He added:

"The manager gave him a lot of time off and not a lot of managers would have done that. He has been given a lot of football and a lot of managers would not have done that either with his performances. Today's society is a bit weaker and Erik ten Hag didn't say anything wrong."

Sancho has played just 76 minutes this season and has been training with the U18 side recently. He has played 44 games under Ten Hag and scored seven goals, while assisting thrice.