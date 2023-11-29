Manchester United star at risk of being replaced just months after arriving: Reports

Manchester United summer signing Mason Mount is reportedly at risk of being replaced just months after joining the club from Chelsea.

The Guardian reports that the Red Devils want four new signings in the winter transfer window to strengthen Erik ten Hag's side. One of those is a new No.8 which raises doubts over Mount.

The English midfielder arrived at Old Trafford in the summer in a £60 million plus add-ons deal. But, he's struggled to reach expectations, managing just one assist in 12 games across competitions.

Mount, 24, is currently sidelined with a calf issue, the second injury of his difficult start to his Manchester United career. He signed a five-year contract with the Red Devils.

Ten Hag made his feelings clear about Mount when he brought him to United. He told him directly during his unveiling (via The Mirror):

"I want you to be a very important player for this team."

However, a lack of form and fitness problems have plagued the early stages of his Manchester United spell. He's lost his place in the England national team, last being called up by Gareth Southgate back at the 2022 FIFA World Cup while a Chelsea player.

Manchester United among the European giants reportedly monitoring Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Florian Wirtz.

According to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg, Florian Wirtz is on Manchester United's radar. The German playmaker has also garnered interest from Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Liverpool.

Wirtz, 20, is enjoying stellar form at the BayArena, bagging six goals and 10 assists in 18 games across competitions. He has four years left on his contract and Leverkusen want him to stay for one more season.

The 2023 Golden Boy nominee is focused on Leverkusen where he's helped Xabi Alonso's side made a superb start to the season. They sit top of the Bundesliga, with a two-point lead over Bayern after 12 games.

Bayern are viewed as favorites to sign Wirtz if he does depart. He's valued by Transfermarkt at €85 million (£73.6 million). But, United could swoop given they are expected to be in the market for a new No.8.

INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to complete his purchase of a 25% stake in the Premier League giants. This will likely allow the British billionaire to oversee the club's sporting decisions and recruitment will be at the forefront.