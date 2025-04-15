Manchester United star could be ruled out for rest of the season after picking up knock in loss to Newcastle: Reports

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee may have played his last game of the season after suffering a hamstring injury, according to Sami Mokbel (via UtdDistrict on X). The Dutchman was hurt during the Red Devils' 4-1 loss to Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

He was unable to finish that game, bending over and grabbing the back of his leg before being substituted for Rasmus Hojlund in the 55th minute. Zirkzee had only recently forced his way back into the starting lineup. He showed his quality with a vital goal in the first leg of a Europa League quarter-final tie against Lyon.

That game finished 2-2 in France, where his late goal had initially seemed to put United in the winning seat until Rayan Cherki equalized. Now, the Dutch forward is out, and Manchester United are down to a single senior striker available for the return leg.

It’s a blow at a critical juncture, with the Red Devils struggling for form domestically and in need of European glory to salvage their season. The defeat to Newcastle added to a string of tough results for the Red Devils, who remain in the Premier League’s bottom half.

Teenager Chido Obi is still unavailable in Europe, while Hojlund is the only option up front. He has scored five goals in 11 games in the Europa League this season, but he has not scored a goal in the competition in 2025. With Zirkzee’s status now uncertain, their attacking depth will be tested as the season winds down.

Harvey Barnes' brace sees Newcastle United clinch a 4-1 win over Manchester United

Harvey Barnes scored twice as Newcastle United enjoyed a 4-1 thrashing of Manchester United at St. James’ Park. The result left the Magpies with their first league double against the Red Devils since 1931, and it did nothing to remedy a faltering campaign for United.

Although Joelinton had an early goal disallowed for offside, Newcastle soon took charge. Sandro Tonali put them ahead just under half an hour (24') when he met Alexander Isak’s clever flick with a precise volley past Altay Bayindir.

Manchester United hit back before the break (37'), as Alejandro Garnacho converted an attacking counterattack after a driving run from Diogo Dalot. But Newcastle were the stronger side in the second period and dominated.

Barnes was first to the rebound when he slammed in from close range following some decent play from Jacob Murphy (49'). He added another to his tally with a composed finish after stealing the ball from Noussair Mazraoui (64').

The fourth goal came after a costly mistake from Bayindir, who conceded a short pass that was intercepted by Joelinton. The towering midfielder squared it for Bruno Guimaraes to score (77') and clinch the game for the Magpies.

