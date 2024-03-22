Manchester United star sent home early from international duty, will be given time off until Brentford clash: Reports

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been sent home early from international duty with Portugal and will reportedly be given time off by the Premier League giants.

Fernandes starred in Selecao das Quinas' 5-2 thrashing of Sweden in a friendly on Thursday (March 21). He bagged one goal and one assist in a stellar performance at the Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques.

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has allowed Fernandes to leave the camp early. He won't be in the squad that faces Slovenia in another friendly on Tuesday (March 26).

The Athletic reports that Manchester United will give their skipper the rest of the international break-off. He'll return to Old Trafford just before they return to action in the Premier League against Brentford (March 30).

Fernandes played the full 120 minutes of the Red Devils' incredible 4-3 win (a.e.t) against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals. He dropped back into defense to help Erik ten Hag's side clinch victory over their arch-rivals.

However, the Portuguese playmaker was seen liming during the latter stages of that game. He confirmed that he was dealing with cramp and tiredness and will now be able to rest ahead of a crucial period for United.

Ten Hag's men are on the hunt for UEFA Champions League football, currently occupying sixth place. They sit six points off fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with 10 games remaining.

Bruno Fernandes urges Manchester United to compete for top prizes

Bruno Fernandes helped Manchester United win the Carabao Cup last season.

Fernandes has been at Manchester United for four years and has become a protagonist during that time. He's registered 72 goals and 63 assists in 223 games and was appointed club captain last summer.

However, the former Sporting CP playmaker hasn't had much joy on the trophies front while at Old Trafford. He only has a Carabao Cup triumph from last season to his name.

Fernandes insists that he's never asked United to make promises about becoming champions. He told Portuguese outlet A Bola:

"I've always told the club that I don't want them to promise me that we're going to be champions. Because, for any club I go to, I don't expect them to promise me something that they can't fulfil at the outset."

However, the 29-year-old wants the Red Devils to be competitive and admitted that this season has been disappointing:

"What I have always asked, and want from the club, is for us to be competitive. This year, we weren't, and we don't have to hide it... I want to be competitive. I want to compete. I want to win."

Fernandes will captain Manchester United in the semifinals of the FA Cup when they face EFL Championship outfit Coventry City at Wembley (April 20). The winners of that game will face either Manchester City or Chelsea in the final.