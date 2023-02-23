Manchester United star seriously considering leaving the club at the end of the season - Reports

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka is reportedly considering leaving the club in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Englishman has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford this term and is thus angling towards an exit.

According to Football Insider, Wan-Bissaka is weighing his options after being benched again by manager Erik ten Hag. The former Crystal Palace defender started 12 consecutive matches for the Red Devils after the World Cup, but Diogo Dalot's return from injury has seen him return to the bench.

There are reports that Manchester United are in the market for another right-back and that could see Wan-Bissaka slip further down the pecking order. As a result, he is looking for a possible exit and the club are also prepared to listen to offers for the Englishman.

Wan-Bissaka joined Manchester United in a £50 million move from Crystal Palace in the 2019 summer transfer window. While he was among the first names on the teamsheet in his first year, he has since failed to cement a regular spot in the team.

Psalm @JaePsalm Psalm @JaePsalm even with his eyes closed, and we all know him🤭🤭🤭 There's only one player who will win thiseven with his eyes closed, and we all know him🤭🤭🤭 There's only one player who will win this 💯 even with his eyes closed, and we all know him🤭🤭🤭 https://t.co/0Pk6tWmOV1 Wan Bissaka does only one thing for a living: TACKLE twitter.com/JaePsalm/statu… Wan Bissaka does only one thing for a living: TACKLE twitter.com/JaePsalm/statu… https://t.co/u6USs3w7mR

He is an astute defender, but his shortcomings going forward have often hampered his chances in the team. Dalot, as a result, is the preferred right-back and looks set to be a part of Ten Hag's plans for the foreseeable future.

Both Wan-Bissaka and Dalot have entered the final 18 months of their respective contracts at Old Trafford. It is, however, believed that the club are in discussions with the Portuguese over a new deal.

It remains to be seen whether Wan-Bissaka will remain at the club beyond this summer or move to greener pastures. His strong recent form could help United recoup some of the amount they paid for him in 2019.

Manchester United looking ahead to a crucial week

Manchester United have two huge games coming up that could well define their season. First up, they will welcome Barcelona to Old Trafford for the second leg of their Europa League playoff tie on Thursday, February 23. The first leg at Camp Nou finished 2-2.

The Red Devils will then travel to Wembley to face Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final on Sunday, February 26.

Poll : 0 votes