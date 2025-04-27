Manchester United star seriously considering Saudi Pro League move: Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has started discussions with Saudi Arabian club Neom over a potential summer move, according to French outlet Foot Mercato (via SportWitness). The former Ajax custodian has struggled to perform consistently for the Red Devils lately.

However, according to the aforementioned report, Ruben Amorim has decided to keep faith in Onana because the Red Devils' defensive issues can't be attributed to a single person.

Andre Onana joined the Red Devils from Inter Milan in July 2023 on a five-year deal with an option for another year. However, his performances at Old Trafford haven't impressed the club's fans. He recently made an error leading to a goal during United's UEFA Europa League first leg fixture against Lyon on April 10.

Later, he was rested for the side's Premier League game against Newcastle United. This season, Onana has made 45 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions, keeping ten clean sheets and conceding 61 goals. United are 15th in the Premier League but also in the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League.

Meanwhile, Neom are a Saudi First Division club, the second tier after the Saudi Pro League. Neom are leading the First Division in Saudi Arabia with 69 points after 30 matches, ten points above second-placed Al-Najma.

Ruben Amorim talks about Manchester United's decision not to sign new attackers in January

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has claimed that he can deal with the issues that emerged by the departure of Marcus Rashford and Antony in the January transfer window.

Marcus Rashford joined Aston Villa while Antony joined Real Betis on respective loan deals earlier this year. Instead of signing new attackers to fill the void, Amorim decided to continue with the available players.

However, United are currently 15th in the league table and are heading towards their second-worst finish in English top-tier football since 1973-74. Talking about his team's performance and decision of not signing new forwards in the window, Amorim said (via BBC Sport):

"In January we lost players and didn't bring in new ones. That was a risk. But there are things here that are more important that scoring 10 more goals this season. We are trying to do something that is more important. We can hurt the squad now but in the future it will help the club."

The former Sporting CP head coach joined the Red Devils in November last year, after Erik ten Hag was sacked.

