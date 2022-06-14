Manchester United star set to begin ‘10-day individual pre-season training camp’ to win starting place under Erik ten Hag: Reports

Marcus Rashford is reportedly set to begin an individual 10-day training session to win his place back at Manchester United. The Englishman was often benched last season and is keen to play regularly again.

As per a report in The Mail, Rashford is set to head for the United States this week to begin an individual training session. He wants to work his way into Erik ten Hag's plans and remains confident of doing so.

His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. https://t.co/nYOvGld4W0

Moreover, Rashford is is also keen to play in the World Cup later this year and believes that he has the ability to get into Gareth Southgate's plans. Former Leeds United keeper Paddy Kenny claims the Manchester United star has lost his way but can get back into the starting XI. He told Football Insider:

"It's been rough for Rashford this season but we know how good he is. People are saying he needs a move or he can't get back to his best at Man United. Why not? The club is going to completely change this summer. Who says a new manager can't have a word with him and get him playing well again?"

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford told to join Arsenal

Marcus Rashford had a tough time getting into the Manchester United starting XI last season and was urged to quit the club. Danny Murphy believes a move to Arsenal is ideal for the Englishman and told talkSPORT:

"If I was Arsenal, I'd love to get Marcus Rashford through the door because he'd add quality to their front line, definitely. Manchester United, we know they're going to have a new manager, and I would be absolutely gobsmacked if the manager coming in didn't want to take Rashford and try and work with him because of the ability and talent he's got, 100 per cent, if they've got a chance, go and get him."

He added:

"He's shown for many years he's capable of playing at the top level, international football and for ManUtd. So going to Arsenal is not going to faze him."

Jack Wilshere also believes a move to Arsenal would be ideal for Rashford.

