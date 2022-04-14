Manchester United star set to leave despite Erik ten Hag’s imminent arrival: Reports

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani will leave the club this summer when his contract expires, according to reports.

The 35-year-old initially signed a one-year deal in 2020 following his departure from PSG and enjoyed an excellent debut campaign in the Premier League, becoming somewhat of a cult hero at the club.

However, after earning a 12 month extension last summer to stay at Old Trafford, Cavani has found opportunities hard to come by this term following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Jesse Lingard is also exploring and considering options on a free transfer. The imminent appointment of Erik ten Hag won't change Edinson Cavani's future at Man United. He's still expected to leave on a free transfer in June, with La Liga as possible next destination.

Cavani has only made 12 league appearances this season, scoring just twice. The legendary Uruguayan has also picked up a number of injuries over the past year. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Cavani will depart the club at the end of the season.

The striker has only played a full 90 minutes in the Premier League three times during a difficult campaign for Manchester United, and it is thought that potential new manager Erik ten Hag is looking to inject youth into his side.

La Liga is a likely destination for Cavani, according to Romano, who also reports that Jesse Lingard is exploring his options away from Old Trafford this summer on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old midfielder has endured a miserable season at the club he has been at since 2000, having started just one Premier League game since returning from a loan spell at West Ham last term.

Avi @z_mufc14

Phil Jones, age 29, £75k.

Bailly, age 27, £80k.

Matic, age 33, £120k.

Mata, age 33, £160k.

Cavani, age 34, £250k.



Total cost: £765K PER WEEK for bench warmers.



I would rather have six FIT 18 year olds from the academy at 10% the cost.

Lingard, age 28, £80k per week.
Phil Jones, age 29, £75k.
Bailly, age 27, £80k.
Matic, age 33, £120k.
Mata, age 33, £160k.
Cavani, age 34, £250k.

Total cost: £765K PER WEEK for bench warmers.

I would rather have six FIT 18 year olds from the academy at 10% the cost.

Manchester United looking to replace Cavani with Darwin Nunez, according to reports

SL Benfica's Darwin Nunez has been linked to Manchester United

Manchester United are set for a squad overhaul this summer with several high-earning players out of contract, including Cavani, Lingard and Paul Pogba.

According to Spotrac, Cavani currently earns £250,000 per week, which are wages that imminent new boss Ten Hag is keen to use on new attacking players.

The Red Devils have made enquiries to bring Benfica forward and Cavani's Uruguayan teammate Darwin Nunez to the club, as reported by The Daily Express.

The 22-year-old is considered one of Europe's hottest prospects, having enjoyed an incredibly successful campaign at the Portuguese giants. He has scored 32 goals in 37 goals so far, including a goal in each leg of the Eagles Champions League quarter-final defeat to Liverpool.

Nunez's lethal finishing, physical holdup play and intelligent movement, as well as being able to play on the left-wing, have made him a prime target for United. The Express report also claims the club have scouted the attacker ten times this season.

GOAL @goal Darwin Nunez scored six Champions League goals this season at just 22 years old.

He belongs.



He belongs. Darwin Nunez scored six Champions League goals this season at just 22 years old.He belongs. https://t.co/gECL5OgicC

