Manchester United star set to meet Ralf Rangnick to try and force move away from Old Trafford on deadline day: Reports

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard is desperate to find a new club before the end of the winter transfer window.

According to a recent report from David Ornstein of The Athletic, Lingard will meet Interim manager Ralf Rangnick this morning and make one final push to join Newcastle United on loan.

It's been a season to forget for the Red Devils star. The England international hasn't started in a single Premier League game this season and has only had limited game time under new interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Many expected Lingard to get more game time during the start of the 2021-22 season. This sentiment was due to the incredible loan spell he had with West Ham United in the 2nd half of the 2020-21 season. The 29-year-old scored nine goals and provided four assists in his 16 appearances for the Hammers.

Former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer convinced Jesse Lingard to stay at the club during the start of the season by promising extra game time. As a result, Lingard decided to stay at United even after receiving strong interest from West Ham to sign the player. But Solskjaer wasn't able to keep his promise as Lingard wasn't given enough game time under the Norwegian. The same fate was awaiting the 29-year-old when Ralf Rangnick took over as the new interim manager of the Red Devils.

Since the start of the January transfer window, Jesse Lingard has always been linked with a move away from the Red Devils. However, only Newcastle United were close enough to sign the player from Old Trafford. But the Magpies were put off by the extreme financial terms that United were demanding for Lingard's service.

Manchester United hasn't signed a single player during the winter transfer window

Manchester United's activity in the winter transfer window has been disappointing for many of their faithful supporters. The club hasn't signed a single player during the transfer window even after having huge issues with the midfield department. In fact, the club even decided to let go of Donny Van de Beek, who was a substitute option for the Red Devils.

With Jesse Lingard also trying hard to secure a move away from the club, United's midfield certainly lacks depth. Experts and fans expect Manchester United to sign a defensive midfielder in January.

Moreover, players such as Amadou Haidara, Dennis Zakaria, Boubacar Kamara and many more were heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford. But none of those interests became good enough to seal a deal during this January transfer window. With just hours left for the transfer window to close, the chances of Manchester United signing a player seems very unlikely.

