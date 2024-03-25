Manchester United star struggling physically and mentally amid injury troubles: Reports

Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia is reportedly struggling both physically and mentally, forcing the club to explore the market. As reported by Christopher Michel for German outlet Fussball News, the Red Devils are prioritizing a new left-back for the summer because of the Dutchman's situation.

Malacia has not played a single minute for Manchester United this season having suffered a knee injury in July 2023. He joined the 20-time English champions in the summer of 2022 in a reported £14.7 million deal from Feyenoord.

The Dutchman, who was Erik ten Hag's first signing at Old Trafford, did pretty well in his first season as he made 39 appearances across all competitions. However, he has not featured at all this season and is unlikely to play a part either.

As per the aforementioned report, the Red Devils have already started looking for a replacement for the 24-year-old. They are understood to be happy to keep their faith in Luke Shaw as the undisputed first-choice left-back but want a solid option as a deputy.

Manchester United's decision to loan Alvaro Fernandez Carreras out to Benfica in January was questioned by many given their injury crisis at left-back. The Spaniard has done pretty well for the Portuguese giants but it seems that he is not particularly rated by Ten Hag. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Harry Amass was called up to first-team training for the first time in February 2024 and is thought to be rated very highly.

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho makes a big decision about his future: Reports

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is reportedly unlikely to stay at Borussia Dortmund beyond his current loan spell at the Signal Iduna Park. The England international is thought to be eager to explore his options at the end of the season.

Sancho endured a disappointing spell at Old Trafford following his £73 million switch from Dortmund in 2021. He could never really live up to the high standards he set for himself during his time in Germany.

The former Manchester City youth graduate only managed 12 goals and six assists in 82 games for the Red Devils. A rift with Erik ten Hag saw him excluded from the first-team altogether earlier this season.

Sancho was offered a respite from his situation by his former club Borussia Dortmund in January as they signed the England international on loan for the rest of the season. The 24-year-old has scored twice and produced two assists in 10 games for the Bundesliga side so far.

However, it has been claimed that Sancho is not planning on staying at Dortmund beyond this season and wants to fight for his place at Manchester United. However, if Erik ten Hag remains the manager, Sancho might be forced to look at other options.