Manchester United star has taken on an active role in trying to convince Jadon Sancho to apologize to Ten Hag - Reports

Former Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has now reportedly emerged as an unexpected mediator between winger Jadon Sancho and manager Erik ten Hag.

The crux of this situation lies in the winger's performances, which were a source of concern for the manager. However, things quickly escalated as both parties had a contentious incident.

Sancho found himself excluded from the squad for a crucial Arsenal clash in September. The manager said to the press that the winger had been poor in training. It led to an outburst from Sancho, who claimed he had been scapegoated in a statement on social media. This has since snowballed into a full-blown feud with the manager.

Ten Hag's stance has been clear: reconciliation hinges on an apology from Sancho. Yet, the 23-year-old's refusal has led to significant consequences, including a ban from first-team training and exclusion from the team's communication channels.

Expand Tweet

This is where Harry Maguire has come in. Despite his diminished role after losing the armband, the defender is attempting to bridge the gap between Sancho and Ten Hag, according to ESPN (via The United Stand).

Manchester United paid £73 million for Sancho in 2021, a move that was seen as a masterstroke given his stellar record at Borussia Dortmund. The winger's tenure in Germany was marked by an impressive tally of 50 goals and 64 assists in 137 appearances.

However, the transition to English football has been less than seamless for Sancho. His output for the Red Devils, a modest 12 goals and six assists in 82 matches, pales in comparison to his time at the Bundesliga.

Manchester United set £50 million price tag for Jadon Sancho

According to Daily Mirror, Manchester United have affixed a £50 million valuation on Jadon Sancho, as the January transfer window looms.

Erik ten Hag appears resolute in his decision to part ways with Sancho. However, the £50 million price tag set by Manchester United is causing concerns among potential suitors. This valuation represents a significant reduction from the £73 million United paid to Borussia Dortmund just two years ago.

The asking price, while reflective of his potential and past performances, seems to be a deterrent in the current market. Italian giants Juventus have shown interest in Sancho, yet their preference leans towards a loan agreement rather than a permanent transfer.

Saudi Arabia has emerged as another potential avenue for Sancho, should European options not materialize. Al Ettifaq expressed interest in a loan deal during the summer transfer window. However, there is a reluctance on their part to commit to a £50 million permanent deal.