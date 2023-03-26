Manchester United star in talks to switch international allegiance after latest England snub: Reports

Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka has reportedly held talks to discuss a potential switch to DR Congo after not being named in England's squad earlier this month.

Manager Gareth Southgate left Wan-Bissaka out of his 23-man squad for the two Euro 2024 qualifiers in March. He named Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker as his right-backs and also notably left out Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

This highlights the amount of competition for the right-back slot in the Three Lions setup. According to Congolese outlet Leopard Leader Foot (h/t SportBible), Wan-Bissaka's entourage held a meeting with DR Congo boss Sebastien Desabre and 'spoke at length' about a potential switch in international allegiance.

The meeting was said to have been 'positive', with Manchester United loanee Axel Tuanzebe also contacted by the Congolese Association Football Federation (FECOFA) over a similar switch. Wan-Bissaka is free to choose between playing for either country at the moment.

The right-back has never played a senior game for either nation but has represented both England and DR Combo at the youth level. He was born in London and is a product of Crystal Palace's youth academy but has links to the African country through his father's side.

Wan-Bissaka's United contract expires in 2024.

DR Congo, meanwhile, have only qualified for the FIFA World Cup once (1974) and are bottom of their 2023 AFCON qualifiers group after three games. Wan-Bissaka, meanwhile, has enjoyed an upturn in his form at Manchester United.

All but one of his 22 appearances across competitions this season have come after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. His competitor for the starting berth at right-back, Diogo Dalot, has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

England record historic win in Italy despite Manchester United star's red card

Manchester United beat Italy 2-1 in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier on 23 March. This was their first win against I Nerazzurri in Italy since a 3-2 friendly win in May 1961.

Goals from Declan Rice and Harry Kane meant the Three Lions went into the half-time break 2-0 up. The Tottenham Hotspur striker's goal meant he overtook Wayne Rooney's tally of 53 strikes to become England's record goalscorer.

Mateo Retegui pulled one goal back for the hosts 11 minutes after the start of the second half. Their hopes of a comeback were strengthened after Manchester United's Luke Shaw picked up two yellow cards within seven minutes.

Despite playing 12 minutes plus stoppage time with a man down, England held on to begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign in style. As per the Manchester Evening News, Shaw is still with the Three Lions squad despite being suspended for their Euro 2024 qualifying match against Ukraine later today (26 March).

