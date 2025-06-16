Manchester United star training in Spain as he looks to seal exit this summer - Reports

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is reportedly training in Spain amidst speculation about his future. He is looking for his options to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Rashford came through Manchester United's academy and has made 426 senior appearances for them, scoring 138 goals and providing 77 assists. However, his performances have dipped in the last two seasons, leading to immense criticism. He also had a falling out with manager Ruben Amorim and was left out of the United squad in multiple games.

Rashford was then sent on loan at Aston Villa in January 2025. He scored four goals and provided six assists in 17 games across competitions for the Villans. However, they are unlikely to turn his loan into a permanent move.

As per Mundo Deportivo (via GOAL), Rashford is currently training in Marbella, Spain. He is looking for his options for a potential transfer, with Barcelona being one of the possible destinations. However, the Catalans have other options in Nico Williams and Luis Diaz.

Moreover, Rashford still has three years left on his contract at Manchester United. Hence, money could be an issue even if Barcelona make a move towards signing him.

Pundit urges Newcastle to sign Manchester United star Marcus Rashford

Pundit and Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Newcastle United should be making a move for Marcus Rashford this summer. He said that this is the kind of transfer the Magpies should be making and that the forward will be perfect for them.

Wright said in April 2025:

"It’s the kind of signing Newcastle should be making. That would be amazing. That would be dangerous. Rashford at Newcastle? Yeah. That would be really good. I really like that for Rashford. Rashford at Newcastle can be dangerous."

Newcastle United secured UEFA Champions League for next season by finishing fifth in the Premier League last season. They currently have the likes of Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak but will be looking to strengthen their attack further.

Meanwhile, Rashford's loan deal with Aston Villa had a option to buy worth £40 million. Manchester United are expected to demand a similar or a higher fee from potential suitors, especially in the Premier League.

Notably, Rashford has a combined total of just 19 goals in the last two seasons. With the FIFA World Cup next year, he will be looking to get regular playing time and improve on his form.

