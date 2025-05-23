Manchester United star unhappy with role he played in UEL final, likely to leave club in the summer: Reports

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho is reportedly unhappy with the role he played in the UEFA Europa League final and now wants to leave the club. In a game that the Argentina international did not start, the Red Devils were beaten 1-0 by Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, May 21.

Ad

As a result, ESPN claims it is highly likely that Garnacho could be headed for the exit doors at Old Trafford (via Daily Mail). He only featured in the 71st minute, with the Red Devils chasing the game.

The attacker's limited involvement may have come as a shock after he started both legs of the quarter-finals and semi-finals in the competition. Overall, he scored a goal and bagged four assists in 15 Europa League appearances for the season.

Ad

Trending

Speaking about his future after this outing, Garnacho said:

"Up until the final I played every round helping the team, and today I play 20 minutes, I don't know."

"The final will influence [my decision] but the whole season, the situation of the club. I'm going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens afterwards."

Ad

While Garnacho's comments seemingly hint at a Manchester United exit, it remains to be seen where he will end up. Napoli showed interest in the Argentine in January, but were unwilling to meet the Red Devils' asking price of £60-£70 million.

At the moment, Garnacho is contracted with his team till the summer of 2028. So far this season, he's played 58 matches across competitions, bagging 11 goals and 10 assists.

Manchester United eyeing move for Crystal Palace striker in the summer- Reports

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Manchester United are reportedly interested in securing the services of Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta in the summer transfer window. According to a report from L'Equipe, the 27-year-old will evaluate his options, with the aim of making France's team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup (via ESPN).

Ad

A move away for the number nine is certainly on the cards, with just one year left on his agreement at Selhurst Park. Additionally, this report adds that a transfer back to his homeland to play in the Ligue 1 cannot be ruled out.

So far this season, Mateta has played 45 matches across competitions for Crystal Palace, bagging 17 goals and four assists. Manchester United are also said to have alternative options for this role, showing interest in Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rahul Naresh Rahul has been a European football journalist for Sportskeeda since 2023. A B.B.A. L.L.B. graduate, he captained his university football team and also played for Boca Juniors Football School during his initial years, and also coached his university's girls team. He always aims to translate his tactical awareness, knowledge of the sport and first-hand experience into well-researched articles for his readers.



A follower of the beautiful game since 2014, Rahul is an avid Arsenal and a match-going Bengaluru FC fan. His favorite footballer is Mesut Ozil due to his love for nimble-footed playmakers, while his favorite manager is the legendary Arsene Wenger owing to the Frenchman's attractive style of football.



Rahul, whose favorite FIFA World Cup moment is Lionel Messi lifting the trophy in 2022, has interviewed grassroots expert Tom Byer in the past and gained insight into Japanese football. He also believes Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland can rule the footballing world and take Ronaldo and Messi's place.



When he is not writing, Rahul likes to spend his time playing football, following the Indian Super League and watching other sports. He is also a huge cricket fan and supports Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Know More