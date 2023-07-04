Manchester United star could be used in player-plus-cash deal to sign £80m-rated Chelsea target Moises Caicedo: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly ready to offer Scott McTominay in a player-plus-cash deal to sign Chelsea target Moises Caicedo. The Red Devils are keen on signing the Ecuadorian and are desperate to get the deal done.

As per a report in Metro, McTomniay is a target for Brighton & Hove Albion this summer should they sell Caicedo. They have demanded £80 million for the midfielder, and Chelsea are currently leading the race.

Manchester United are wrapping up Mason Mount's transfer from Chelsea. The midfielder has completed his medical and is expected to be announced soon.

Caicedo has an agreement with Brighton to let him leave this summer, but the Red Devils are aware they cannot afford him with a cash move as their budget is limited.

Thus, the report claims they are looking to take advantage of Brighton's interest in McTominay and offer him in a player-plus-cash deal to secure the Ecuadorian star.

Louis Saha wanted Manchester United to ditch Mount and get Caicedo

Soccerex Europe - Day 2

Louis Saha admitted that he understood why Manchester United were interested in Mason Mount but believed that Moises Caicedo was a better fit.

He claimed that the Brighton star fitted in well with Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes in the midfield and offered a Cesc Fabregas-esque option.

While speaking to Betfred, Saha said:

"I can understand why Mason is Manchester United's priority midfield target considering his attacking output and productivity, which is something that we need in our game."

He continued:

"They need somebody that has similar attributes to Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen. However, Caicedo's profile is really good and he can break the line in a similar way that Cesc Fabregas used to do."

He added:

"He's very clever in the centre of midfield and it's very important to have a player that has the capacity to recover balls in the way that Caicedo does. Moisés can also bring the ball forward and he was very pivotal to the great football that Brighton played last season. Caicedo would be a very exciting player to see in a Manchester United shirt."

Chelsea are progressing in talks with Brighton for Caicedo but have not agreed on a deal yet. Fabrizio Romano has added that personal terms would not be an issue as the midfielder is open to moving to Stamford Bridge this season.

The Athletic have added that Brighton have softened their stance on Caicedo's fee as Arsenal and Liverpool have dropped interest. The Gunners have agreed a deal for Declan Rice, while the Reds signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Poll : 0 votes