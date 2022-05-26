Manchester United star ‘waiting for the call’ from Serie A club after saying ‘yes’ to offer: Reports

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly 'waiting for the call' from Juventus after agreeing to move to the Allianz Stadium this summer.

The French midfielder is expected to leave Old Trafford following a six-year stint in Manchester following a then-world record move from Juventus in 2016 for £89 million.

Pogba, 29, made the move from Manchester United to Juve during his youth days when his contract expired in 2012. History seems to be repeating itself with Pogba heading back to Turin this summer.

However, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Juventus are making the midfielder wait as he looks to reunite with his former side.

Pogba has reportedly been looking at his phone and waiting for the Serie A giants to call. He has confirmed his interest in the move to the Old Lady and will be earning less than what he has been at Manchester United.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that while Juventus are moving forward in their move for the midfielder, he has been offered a similar deal to that of Dusan Vlahovic.

A meeting is planned to find an agreement that suits all parties. There is a sense of calm about the situation on Juve's side, with their attention turning to other targets.

Juventus consider Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba the catalyst to reignite their faltering side

The Manchester United midfielder is not the only target for Juve

Juventus won their tenth consecutive Serie A title in 2020 and have been Italy's most successful club over the past decade. However, following Inter Milan's successful 2021 campaign which saw them usurp the Old Lady, Juve have suffered a setback with the club unable to reclaim the league title.

They are set to undergo a rebuild under Massimiliano Allegri this summer with many arrivals and departures anticipated.

Two of their star men that will be departing are defender Giorgio Chiellini and forward Paulo Dybala. Chiellini leaves with his contract expiring after spending 18 years in Turin while Dybala will also leave as a free agent.

Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel di Maria is reportedly in talks over joining Juve with Goal reporting the Argentinian could join on a one-year deal.

Giova Albanese reports Juve are also in talks to sign promising Udinese full-back Destiny Udogie.

The 19-year-old has impressed in Serie A this season, making 35 appearances and scoring five goals while contributing three assists.

