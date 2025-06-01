Manchester United star wants to join Chelsea amid interest from several clubs around Europe - Reports 

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho wants to join Chelsea this summer, according to The Sun. The Argentinean's future at Old Trafford is up in the air amid reports of a rift with Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim.

Garnacho joined the Premier League club's academy in 2020 from Atletico Madrid. He exploded onto the scene last season under Erik ten Hag, but the Dutchman's premature departure last October affected his career.

Manchester United opted to bring in Ruben Amorim from Sporting and the Argentinean soon had a fallout with the Portuguese. The situation was so dire that the player was linked with an exit from Old Trafford in January.

Chelsea were interested, as were Napoli, but the 20-year-old ended up staying, and even wrestled his way back into Amorim's plans. However, things apparently took a turn for the worse after Garnacho was left out of the Red Devils' starting XI for the Europa League final.

The Argentinean expressed his disappointment at the decision after the 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the final. Garnacho is now convinced that he has no future at Old Trafford and wants to leave.

Napoli are interested once again, but the player apparently has no desire to leave the Premier League. Chelsea are in the race as well, and it now appears that Garnacho is ready to move to Stamford Bridge. The Argentinean is under contract with Manchester United until 2028, so he's likely to cost a fat fee.

Are Chelsea leading Manchester United in the race to sign Jarrad Branthwaite?

Jarrad Branthwaite

Chelsea are ahead of Manchester United in the race to sign Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, according to The Daily Mail. The English defender is expected to leave Everton this year and is linked with both the Blues and the Red Devils.

The London giants are expected to invest in a new defender this summer amid uncertainties surrounding the futures of Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile. Branthwaite has been quite impressive with the Toffees and fits Chelsea's youth-centric transfer policy as well.

The 22-year-old apparently wants to play in the Champions League and this has put the Blues in the driving seat in the race. The London giants finished fourth in the Premier League this season and will feature in the premier European club competition next year. Manchester United, meanwhile, ended up 15th in the league table and are out of Europe next season.

