Manchester United star wants to leave due to lack of game time, club willing to accept £17 million-£26 million transfer fee – Reports

Manchester United star Raphael Varane is reportedly keen to secure an exit in the upcoming winter transfer window, with the Red Devils open to a permanent switch.

Varane, who joined the Old Trafford club from Real Madrid in a transfer worth up to £42 million in 2021, has fallen down in his team's pecking order this season. Since returning from a minor injury in late September, he has started just a single contest in United's last eight matches.

Now, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Varane is hoping to leave Erik ten Hag's outfit next January. He is believed to be unhappy with his lack of first-team minutes so far this campaign.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are willing to let go of the 30-year-old in the winter transfer window. However, they are not interested in loaning the Frenchman out in January. The Red Devils are aiming to earn a sum of between £17 million and £26 million for the star's services.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are continuing to monitor the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner's situation at Old Trafford. But, as things stand, the Bavarians are yet to contact the centre-back's entourage.

Varane, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2025, has started 64 of his 75 appearances across competitions for Manchester United so far. He has helped them record 25 shutouts, scoring twice.

Erik ten Hag claims Manchester United star Marcus Rashford will regain form this term

Speaking to beIN Sports, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag stated that he is confident about Marcus Rashford finding his usual form in the ongoing 2023-24 season. He said:

"He has proven it across all his career. He's scored more than 100 goals already in the Premier League. He scored last season; 30 goals, so there will come a moment in this season that it clicks."

Asked if Rashford is overthinking about his game, Ten Hag responded:

"I think every striker has a period that he is not scoring. And then every striker starts to [over]think and when it happens, you know you were right and then you missed a moment because you have only a split moment. You have to take benefit from that to make it count that you have that half-a-yard split second and score a goal."

Rashford, who has scored 77 league goals in 250 outings so far, has been in sub-par form this campaign. He has netted just once and registered three assists in 16 overall games for the Red Devils so far.

The 26-year-old attacker will next be in action for Manchester United in a Premier League encounter at Everton on Sunday (November 26).