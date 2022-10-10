Manchester United star wants new contract with current deal set to expire next summer: Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has stated his desire to remain at Old Trafford and extend his contract.

De Gea's current deal with the Red Devils expires next summer, although there is the option of a 12-month extension.

He has been at Manchester United for 11 years, having joined the Premier League club from Atletico Madrid in 2011 for £22.5 million.

The Spaniard was in goal for United in their 2-1 comeback win over Everton on October 9 and spoke to BT Sport (via Stretty News) after the game.

He spoke of his wish to stay at Old Trafford for many more years:

"I’m just very focused on the games helping the team as much as I can."

He added:

“Of course, I would like to be here for more years, so let’s see what happens in the future. I’m really, really happy here.”

David de Gea @D_DeGea

Tough stadium to play but the spirit of the group was shown Top resilience and victory for the teamTough stadium to play but the spirit of the group was shown Top resilience and victory for the team 🔥 Tough stadium to play but the spirit of the group was shown 🔴 https://t.co/7R7B7VX7Q9

De Gea had started the season off unconvincingly and was at fault for two goals in Manchester United's 4-0 thrashing at Brentford in August.

He has improved as the campaign has worn in and made a vital stop to deny former United midfielder James Garner at the death during the victory over Everton.

The Spaniard has made 11 appearances in all competitions this season, keeping three clean sheets.

Manchester United weigh up candidates to replace De Gea

De Gea could depart next summer

De Gea has been a huge hit for Manchester United during his 11 years at the club, but it may be time for the Red Devils to part with the Spaniard.

There is no disputing that De Gea will go down as one of United's greatest ever goalkeepers, making 498 appearances and keeping 168 clean sheets.

His shot-stopping abilities have been acclaimed, but as time has regressed so too has United's need to consider a long-term replacement for the Spaniard.

Names that have been touted are Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak, FC Porto's Diogo Costa and Everton's Jordan Pickford.

Oblak is reportedly of interest to United with a move for the Slovenian perhaps resting on Atleti's potential pursuit of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

He has made 363 appearances at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, keeping 178 clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Metro claims that United scouts have been sent to watch Costa, who has been impressive for Porto this season.

He has become a regular in Luis Enrique's Spanish national side at the expense of De Gea and has made 12 appearances for Porto this season, keeping six clean sheets.

Pickford is also reportedly in the frame to become De Gea's replacement and the English keeper has been superb for the Toffees this season.

Frank Lampard's side have only conceded nine goals in nine fixtures, the joint lowest in the league.

