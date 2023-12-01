Manchester United stars closing in on double transfer to join European giants in January: Reports

According to TeamTalk, Manchester United stars Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek are closing in on a move to Juventus in January.

Sancho has remained outside the team since his public fallout with Erik ten Hag. The English winger posted a controversial social media message and hasn't played for the team after that.

Van de Beek, on the other hand, has struggled to find his feet since his 2020 move from Ajax. He was sidelined from January to June due to a knee injury. However, he has made only two appearances this season, amassing a total game time of just 21 minutes.

Sancho has made three appearances this season, playing a total of 76 minutes of competitive football. According to the report, Juventus could offer both players a way out of Manchester United.

A permanent deal for Sancho could cost around £30 million. The Old Lady are reportedly contemplating a loan deal for Van de Beek. The Dutchman is contracted with United until 2026 and he was reportedly on the verge of a loan move to Real Sociedad in the summer. A transfer, though, didn't materialize as the two clubs couldn't come to terms.

Raphael Varane is another player that Juventus are interested in. The Frenchman has fallen down the pecking order with Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, and Johnny Evans preferred ahead of him.

Varane has made 12 appearances across competitions this season, seven as starters, scoring one goal.

Manchester United star Donny van de Beek hints at January move away from the club

Since joining Manchester United from Ajax for a reported fee of £39 million, Donny van de Beek has failed to find his feet at the club. Touted as one of the best young midfielders in the world during his Ajax spell, Van de Beek hasn't flourished at United.

He has made only 62 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring two goals and providing two assists, and even had a loan spell at Everton during the 2021-22 season.

Van de Beek is fit again and is itching to get back on the pitch to get game time. He hinted at a potential January move away from Old Trafford for that. The Dutchman told The Mirror:

"I am bouncing to play matches again. The manager is making different choices now. We have a big squad and I am not the only one knocking on the door. We'll see in January what happens. I need to start playing games very soon - if not at Man United then at another club. I think I have to be ambitious."

He added:

"I have always been a lover of the game. I am absolutely crazy about football. I earn a good living at United, but money is not my motivation. I want to enjoy my work every day."

Manchester United have the likes of Christian Eriksen, Sofyan Amrabat, Mason Mount, and other midfielders in their ranks. Young Kobbie Mainoo has also been shining, meaning game time could be hard to come by for van de Beek.