Manchester United have started discussions with 22-year-old Frenchman's agent: Reports

Manchester United have opened talks with Borussia Dortmund star Dan-Axel Zagadou's agent over a deal as the defender edges closer to the end of his contract, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Zagadou, who joined Borussia Dortmund from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017, has entered the final six months of his deal with the Bundesliga outfit. The 22-year-old's contract situation at the German club has reportedly attracted interest from several teams.

According to the report, Manchester United are interested in signing Zagadou on a free transfer in the summer.

utdreport @utdreport @Santi_J_FM] #mufc have started discussions with the representative of Borussia Dortmund's Dan-Axel Zagadou. Rangnick tried to sign him for RB Leipzig in 2017 #mulive #mufc have started discussions with the representative of Borussia Dortmund's Dan-Axel Zagadou. Rangnick tried to sign him for RB Leipzig in 2017 #mulive [@Santi_J_FM]

Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick reportedly tried to take Zagadou to RB Leipzig in the past. The German tactician is now keen to strengthen the Red Devils' defence with the addition of the 22-year-old.

Rangnick is not expected to remain Manchester United's manager beyond the end of the season. However, the 63-year-old could push for a move for Zagadou as the club's advisor in the summer.

Manchester United, though, do not have a free hit at trying to sign Zagadou on a free transfer. Borussia Dortmund are keen to retain the Frenchman's services beyond the summer if reports are to be believed.

BVB Newsblog @bvbnewsblog



( ) | 🗞



#BVB The tendency with Dan Axel Zagadou is clearly towards a contract extension, and BVB would also like to tie Manuel Akanji down for the long term. Nevertheless, the Swiss has attracted a lot of international attention with his performances.) | 🗞 @kicker The tendency with Dan Axel Zagadou is clearly towards a contract extension, and BVB would also like to tie Manuel Akanji down for the long term. Nevertheless, the Swiss has attracted a lot of international attention with his performances.(🌖) | 🗞 @kicker #BVB

The Bundesliga giants have also opened negotiations about extending Zagadou's contract, according to the report. It remains to be seen if Borussia Dortmund will succeed in keeping the centre-back amid interest from Manchester United.

Rangnick's side, though, are not the only club interested in acquiring Zagadou's services. Several teams, including Newcastle United, have identified the former PSG youth star as a potential recruit.

Marco Rose expresses desire to keep Zagadou amid Manchester United interest

Borussia Dortmund could struggle to keep Zagadou amidst interest from the likes of Manchester United. Manager Marco Rose, though, recently expressed his desire to retain the defender. He said:

“I would be very happy if Daxo [Zagadou] decided to stay at Borussia Dortmund. We must not forget: he is only 22 years old and he is an excellent central defender with very good qualities. He's strong physically, he has speed, a very, very good left foot."

He added:

"So far, he has had a difficult time at Dortmund as he was often injured. I think if he evolves well, he can really help us and, I hope, have a great future. I consider him a very important part of our team.”

It remains to be seen where Zagadou's future lies as Borussia Dortmund attempt to keep him and the Red Devils look to sign him on a free transfer.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar