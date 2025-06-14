Manchester United step up interest to beat Liverpool and Chelsea to 22-year-old star - Reports

According to a report by Foot Mercato via Sports Witness, Manchester United are aiming to beat Chelsea and Liverpool to the signing of Hugo Ekitike. The French striker has impressed for Eintracht Frankfurt and is tipped to make a move to one of the three Premier League giants this summer.

Ad

The Red Devils struggled in attack in the recently concluded season, with Rasmus Hojlund failing to impress leading the line. The English side finished 15th in the league and didn't win any cup competitions either. Their poor campaign has seen Ruben Amorim and the recruitment team at Old Trafford focus on their attack, with Matheus Cunha brought in already.

Ekitike joined Frankfurt initially on loan from Paris Saint-Germain before making the move permanent in the summer of 2024 for a reported €16.5 million. He has scored 26 goals and provided 14 assists in 64 games for the German side, with 22 goals and 12 assists coming last season.

Ad

Trending

Manchester United will hope they can beat Chelsea and Liverpool to the 22-year-old’s signature. They look to bolster their attack ahead of a campaign where they need to make a statement. Ekitike is not expected to come cheap for any suitors, with the Frenchman’s contract running until the summer of 2029.

Shay Given believes Manchester United and Chelsea should've tried to sign Caoimhin Kelleher from Liverpool

Former Manchester City keeper Shay Given believes Manchester United and Chelsea should've tried to sign Caoimhin Kelleher from Liverpool this summer. The 26-year-old shot stopper recently joined Brentford from the newly crowned Premier League champions for a reported £ 12.5 million.

Ad

In a recent discussion with RTE sports, the former Newcastle United shot stopper said via Liverpool.com:

"In the current climate he's worth every single penny, if not more. No disrespect to Brentford, but I'm surprised there wasn't a few more bigger clubs in, Unless clubs have gone, 'let's have a look at him at Brentford. We know they are a selling club, let's see him as a number one for a year or two'. At 26 years of age he's still plenty young enough. He looks the real deal. I would have gone in and got him”

Ad

The Merseysiders and Manchester United maintain a fierce rivalry. Hence, it would have made any potential business between the sides difficult to orchestrate, no matter how badly they wanted Kelleher.

Chelsea, on the other hand, were interested in bringing in AC Milan and France Keeper Mike Maignan to London. This gave Brentford a clear path to the Irishman's signature.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Patrick Cocobassey Patrick is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. A Business Administration graduate with a professional experience of 10 years, one of his earliest childhood memories is watching Calabar Rovers play at the U.J. Esuene Stadium with his father, with whom, he connects with, discussing the beautiful game.



Patrick’s favorite team is Manchester United for their unparallelled legacy and success in the game. He is a big admirer of Michael Carrick and his ‘smooth’ style of play back in the days. His favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who according to him, brought a ‘swagger’ to football with his unique managerial style. Robin van Persie’s title-winning volley against Aston Villa for the 2013 PL triumph is etched in his memory forever.



Patrick always uses trusted outlets that produce accurate, balanced and fair information, and which present multiple point of views. He believes in reporting in a holistic manner for the readers’ benefit. If he could change a football rule, he would increase the number of substitutions allowed due to the high number of games played these days, to reduce injuries and so that youngsters get to show their talent as well.



When not covering football, Patrick loves reading, writing poems and short stories, and spend time with his dog Lana. Know More