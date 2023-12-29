Manchester United struggling to find buyers for outcast in January - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly having difficulty finding a potential suitor for Jadon Sancho heading into the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider (via mufcMPB), the Red Devils are struggling to find a buyer for Sancho who has been frozen out of Erik ten Hag's first team. The English winger hasn't played for the club since August after being dropped for underperforming in training.

Sancho, 23, hit back at his manager's claims over his performance in training. He released a now-deleted statement on his X account calling it lies and insisting he was being made a scapegoat.

This has led to the England international being banished from Ten Hag's team and there is seemingly no way back for him at Manchester United. The Premier League giants are trying to find a solution but it appears they can't find a buyer for the winger.

Reports had claimed that Sancho was the subject of interest from the Bundesliga. Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig, and VfB Stuttgart have considered swooping for the former Borussia Dortmund attacker.

Sancho has endured a nightmare spell at Manchester United since joining from Dortmund in 2021 for £74 million. He's managed 12 goals and six assists in 82 games across competitions. The player has just over two years left on his contract at Old Trafford.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reportedly decides not to sign Sofyan Amrabat permanently

Erik ten Hag doesn't want to sign Sofyan Amrabat (left) permanently.

Sofyan Amrabat joined Manchester United in the summer on loan from Serie A side Fiorentina with a view to a reported permanent £29.9 million move. The Moroccan midfielder arrived on transfer deadline day, with the Red Devils spending plenty of the summer pursuing him.

The 27-year-old has made a somewhat unconvincing start to his United career. He's made 17 appearances across competitions and has been battling the likes of Scott McTominay, Kobbie Mainoo, and Casemiro for a starting berth in Ten Hag's side.

However, Sky Sports reports that Ten Hag no longer wants to sign Amrabat permanently at the end of the season. The club will not look to trigger the option to buy in the summer.

Amrabat will leave Manchester United temporarily in January when Morocco head off to the African Cup of Nations. That international tournament takes place from January 13 to February 11.

Thus, the holding midfielder may have a fight on his hands to reclaim his place in Ten Hag's team once he returns. He could be set to depart Old Trafford once his loan concludes.