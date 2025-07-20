  • home icon
  • Manchester United submit big offer to sign player keen on joining Arsenal this summer: Reports

Manchester United submit big offer to sign player keen on joining Arsenal this summer: Reports

By Silas Sud
Modified Jul 20, 2025 13:05 GMT
Manchester United v Leeds United - Pre-Season Friendly - Source: Getty

Manchester United have reportedly overtaken Arsenal in the race to sign Viktor Gyokeres after submitting a higher offer to Sporting Lisbon, according to A BOLA (h/t Transfer News Live). Despite this, Gyokeres allegedly still wants to join the Gunners and compete for the Premier League title and UEFA Champions League next season.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for Viktor Gyokeres this summer and appeared to have struck an agreement with Sporting for a reported transfer fee of €73.5 million. However, both parties have been unable to align over the structure of the deal, namely in the add-ons.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently explained why, stating (via Football365):

“On Viktor Gyokeres, I can tell you that the conversations are continuing in London. The agent is working on the deal. Arsenal remain confident but still have to negotiate add-ons. They want €3m in bonuses plus €7m more complicated. Sporting want €10m very easily. Any moment could be good for this deal.”
However, the Gunners' deal is now at serious risk of falling apart as Manchester United have entered the race to sign Viktor Gyokeres. The Red Devils have reportedly submitted a higher sum than Arsenal and are close to finalizing an agreement with Sporting. This situation also reportedly reduced Gyokeres' father to tears.

While Gyokeres only wants to represent Mikel Arteta and Co. next season, Ruben Amorim will be hoping to reunite with his former striker. The pair found great success together at Sporting, winning the 2023-24 Primeira Liga title.

Benjamin Sesko keen on joining Manchester United despite Arsenal links: Reports

RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko is reportedly interested in joining Manchester United this summer, despite initially holding talks with Arsenal, according to GiveMeSport. The 22-year-old is allegedly willing to sacrifice the opportunity of playing in the UEFA Champions League next season to represent the Red Devils.

Manchester United have reportedly scouted Sesko for more than three years and are firm believers that the Slovenia international could flourish in the Premier League due to his style of play. He scored 21 goals and provided six assists in 45 appearances across all competitions for Leipzig last season.

Manchester United have already signed Matheus Cunha this summer and are on the verge of acquiring Bryan Mbeumo. However, a transfer for Sesko would cost them a reported sum of £78 million. The club would thus have to sell other stars to facilitate a transfer due to their financial woes.

Meanwhile, Arsenal were initially interested in signing Sesko earlier this summer. However, this quickly waned due to negotiations being complicated.

