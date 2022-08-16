Manchester United suffer another transfer blow as attacker rejects Old Trafford move: Reports

As per Mundo Deportivo, Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha has refused a potential move to Manchester United this summer. The striker wants to stay at the Wanda Metropolitano, having joined the Spanish side only last summer.

Cunha, 23, joined Atletico from Hertha BSC last summer and played 38 matches across all competitions, registering seven goals and eight assists.

His performances garnered interest from Manchester United, who made a proposal of €50 million for the Brazilian. However, Atletico and Cunha have rejected the move.

The forward wants to stay at Atletico Madrid and compete with Alvaro Morata for the striker position. The Rojiblancos, too, see him as a great talent and are unwilling to sell him.

As per the Mundo Deportivo report, Erik ten Hag's side also enquired about Morata but received the same response.

Manchester United are looking to sign a striker this summer. While Anthony Martial has picked up a hamstring injury, Cristiano Ronaldo's future is still not secure at the club.

Even if the Portuguese stays, United will perhaps need another option to rotate with the 37-year-old as they compete in four competitions.

The Red Devils have made three signings so far this summer. They have brought in left-back Tyrell Malacia, midfielder Christian Eriksen, and central-defender Lisandro Martinez.

However, after the club's performance in their opening two games, they need more high-quality reinforcements. They lost 2-1 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion and 4-0 away to Brentford.

They failed to score in both matches, with Alexis Mac Allister scoring an own goal in United's loss against Brighton.

Manchester United interested in signing Jamie Vardy

SPORTbible @sportbible Manchester United are now considering a move for Leicester's Jamie Vardy.



[The Athletic] Manchester United are now considering a move for Leicester's Jamie Vardy.[The Athletic] https://t.co/nhV5o0Yc8G

As per The Athletic (via Metro), the Red Devils are interested in signing Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy this summer.

The England international has been one of the most prolific strikers in the Premier League since Leicester's promotion in 2014. He has scored 133 goals in 242 appearances in the English top-flight, winning the Golden Boot once (2019-20).

Vardy, 35, even helped the Foxes win the Premier League title in the 2015-16 season, scoring 24 goals in 36 matches.

Leicester are unwilling to let the England international leave this summer. He has also struggled with injuries in recent times, as he played just 25 league matches last summer.

However, with the likes of Matheus Cunha rejecting them, Manchester United might have to go for Vardy for a short-term answer to their striking issues.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar