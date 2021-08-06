Manchester United suffer blow in €40M star chase - Reports

Atletico Madrid have decided to reject all offers from Manchester United for Kieran Trippier. The Spanish champions are reportedly considering the right-back as a vital part of their team for the upcoming season.

Manchester United have been chasing Kieran Tripper this summer but are yet to find a deal with Atletico Madrid. Marca (h/t The Mirror) now claims the transfer is impossible as the Spanish champions are ready to reject all offers.

Kieran Trippier has a €40 million release clause in his contract, and Atletico Madrid were unwilling to budge on it. Manchester United were testing the waters with offers under €25 million but had them rejected.

Atletico Madrid were earlier planning for life after Kieran Trippier but have now given up on that. They plan to keep the player for another season after Diego Simeone insisted on rejecting offers.

Manchester United were keen on signing Keiran Trippier as they wanted a competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. They were unwilling to go into the season with Diogo Dalot as their backup option and wanted the Atletico Madrid star.

Manchester United urged to sign Atletico Madrid star

Former Manchester United star Fabio da Silva has urged the club to sign Kieran Trippier this summer. He believes the addition of the right-back would help Aaron Wan-Bissaka improve his game.

Highlighting the influence of Alex Telles on Luke Shaw, Fabio said:

"If you see how Luke Shaw is doing this season, I think it's the best season he's been having for so long at Man United. Telles has made him improve, someone to say 'if you're not playing well, if you're not concentrating, working hard, you're going to lose your place'.

"This definitely makes you play better, so for Wan-Bissaka if they bring in a good right-back, you're going to help him to improve. One hundred per cent, this is what makes players compete for their place, and to improve. If you play every game, you have no competition and you can start to get in a comfort zone, it's not good for you."

Manchester United have reportedly not given up on signing the Atletico Madrid star and could soon go in with another offer.

