Manchester United suffer blow as top defensive target is set to sign new deal at current club: Reports

Manchester United have allegedly received a significant blow in their ongoing pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Nuno Mendes, who is in the final 18 months of his current deal.

The Red Devils, who appointed Ruben Amorim last November, are currently on the lookout for a fine left-back. As a result, they have reportedly been linked with a host of options, including one of Amorim's former stars.

However, according to reputed French publication L'Equipe, Mendes is uninterested in leaving PSG in the near future as he is keen to sign a new deal at the Parisians. Luis Enrique is thought to have personally convinced the ace to extend his stay with the Spaniard viewing the player as a key starter.

Trending

Mendes, who made his professional debut at Sporting CP under Amorim in June 2020, is said to be unwilling to move to Manchester United now. He has made 20 overall appearances for PSG so far this campaign.

Expand Tweet

Overall, the Sporting CP academy product has bagged five goals and registered 13 assists in 103 appearances across all competitions for PSG.

Chris Sutton offers prediction for clash between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion

In his column for BBC, ex-Chelsea star Chris Sutton predicted a 1-1 Premier League stalemate between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (January 19). He wrote:

"[The recent 3-1 victory over Southampton] really was a case of United finding a way to win so late on in that game, because their performance for most of it had not been great, especially in the first half. Being able to do that is important, so fair play to Diallo and manager Ruben Amorim, but it does not mean United have cracked it, or turned a corner."

Sutton, who represented Chelsea just 39 times as a player, continued:

"I must say this every week about them, but they remain a work in progress and there are going to be lot more bumps in the road for Amorim. This might be one of them because Brighton are much tougher opposition than Saints were."

Backing Manchester United to notch a point this Sunday, Sutton added:

"The Seagulls got back to winning ways in the league against Ipswich Town on Thursday. I fancy them here more than I do United, but I am going to go with a draw. As I mentioned earlier, United have got a habit of getting something out of games, and this time they will find a way of getting a draw."

Manchester United are currently 13th in the Premier League standings with 26 points from 21 outings, while the Seagulls are 10th with 31 points now.

Expand Tweet

The Red Devils have lost five of their last seven games against Brighton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback