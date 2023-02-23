Manchester United suffer blow as top target is set to sign new deal at current club - Reports

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who is reportedly a transfer target for Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, is likely to sign a new contract with the club, with his current deal set to expire in 2024.

According to Sky Sports, Pickford is close to putting pen to paper on a new deal with Everton. Negotiations between the two parties are ongoing and it is believed they are close to reaching an agreement.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews ✍️ BREAKING: Jordan Pickford is close to agreeing a new long-term contract at Everton, with the paperwork expected to be signed within the next week✍️ BREAKING: Jordan Pickford is close to agreeing a new long-term contract at Everton, with the paperwork expected to be signed within the next week 🔵✍️ https://t.co/ofEzmDRZEM

The England international has been with Everton since joining them from Sunderland in a £30 million move in 2017. He has since made 222 appearances for the club across competitions and has been one of their most important players.

With the Toffees struggling this season in the Premier League, there were speculations about Pickford's future with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur emerging as potential destinations.

While Manchester United were looking at Pickford as a possible replacement for David de Gea, Spurs looked to sign him as a long-term successor for their captain Hugo Lloris. However, this latest development could force them to look for other options as the summer transfer window approaches.

Pickford's future at Goodison Park will also depend on whether Everton manage to stay afloat in the Premier League. The Merseyside club are currently 16th in the table with 21 points, just a point above the relegation zone.

Manchester United were linked with multiple goalkeepers in January but stuck with De Gea

Manchester United were linked with a host of goalkeeping options in the winter transfer window. Diogo Costa and Yann Sommer were reportedly the top two options on their list, along with Pickford, but they eventually decided to address other areas and wait for the summer to add a shot-stopper.

While FC Porto were reluctant to let Costa go as the Portuguese goalkeeper recently signed a new contract, Sommer moved to Bayern Munich from Borussia Monchengladbach.

De Gea has since picked up form as well. So it remains to be seen whether United will return to the market to sign a goalkeeper.

Poll : 0 votes