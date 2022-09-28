Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah set to earn extra £1.3 million this year after controversial mini-budget - Reports 

Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah are reportedly set to make an extra £1.3 million following the U.K.'s controversial mini-budget.

According to The Times, the Conservative government has revealed that the highest rate of tax will drop from 45% to 40%. U.K. chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has also announced income tax and national insurance cuts.

This is, of course, excellent news for highly-paid Premier League footballers, who are now set to earn an average of £240,00 more a year after tax. This is a notable upgrade on their reported average annual wage of £4 million after tax.

Kieran Maguire @KieranMaguire If Cristiano Ronaldo uses @thetimes tax calculator following the mini budget yesterday on his £400,000 a week salary he may be smiling. If Cristiano Ronaldo uses @thetimes tax calculator following the mini budget yesterday on his £400,000 a week salary he may be smiling. https://t.co/K4BdBPoA1Q

The Mail has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of this new budget, as he reportedly earns £400,000 a week at Manchester United.

The announcement of the tax cut has been roundly condemned by the U.K. public, with the pound crashing to a record low this week following the announcement.

Football finance expert speculates how Cristiano Ronaldo's increased wage could be spent at Manchester United

Speaking to The i, football finance expert Kieran Maguire discussed the effects that Kwarteng's budget will have on the Premier League. Maguire proclaimed:

“I’ll always defend footballer’s pay. We live in a market-based environment, it is a short career and the majority of players don’t earn the money that provides the focus for people like me who will show the strange benefits that these things can bring. I’m sure it wasn’t the driving force of Kwasi Kwarteng's decision making but it does illustrate the impact it has."

“The tax issue in its own right isn’t significant but what will happen is the clue: there’ll be a significant uplift in terms of net pay and you have to ask yourself what’s going to happen in that situation? Is it going to have a positive impact on the economy?"

Speaking about how the budget will affect Ronaldo's finances, Maguire continued:

“Ronaldo gets an extra £1.3m, he’s going to save that as he already has a huge take home whereas it could be argued if you get Manchester United’s 1,000 part-time staff an extra £1,300 each, they’re going to spend that."

"It’s the nature of income distribution, people who are poorer spend because they can’t afford to save. I’m not party political but it seems to be inconsistent with the Government’s leveling-up agenda.”

