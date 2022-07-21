Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo had phone call with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to explore potential transfer: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly tried to convince Real Madrid to sign him from Manchester United this summer. According to Spanish publication El Nacional, the Portuguese reached out to Los Blancos president Florentino Perez to discuss a potential transfer.

Cristiano Ronaldo is searching for a new club after informing Manchester United of his intention to leave to play Champions League football next term. There were rumors earlier that the player was open to a return to Real Madrid and those talks have now been fueled by El Nacional's report.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra | Cristiano Ronaldo will do ANYTHING in order to return to Real Madrid. It is in Florentino Perez's hands.

The Spanish publication has revealed that it was the Portuguese who made the decision to call Florentino Perez regarding a move to the Santiago Bernabeu for the second time. Ronaldo is said to believe that the Spanish capital is the best destination for him this summer.

However, as per the report, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's return is not an option that is being considered at the Santiago Bernabeu. It has been claimed that Carlo Ancelotti has advised against signing the 37-year-old.

The Italian reportedly believes that the best thing for all parties is to let go of the past and concentrate on the future. The tactician prefers to keep his trust in the players he currently has, including the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Federico Valverde and Eden Hazard.

Cristiano Ronaldo told Man United he wants to leave this summer as he wants to see more ambition. Man Utd are still hopeful of keeping CR7, but aware of decision. Cristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue.

The report mentions that Real Madrid have already communicated their stance to Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes, warning them not to revisit the subject as they won't change their minds.

Cristiano Ronaldo could join Real Madrid's local rivals

What's next for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner?

As per the same source, Ronaldo responded to Los Blancos' snub by threatening to sign with local rivals Atletico Madrid. Manager Diego Simeone is said to be looking for a replacement for Luis Suarez, who left this summer, and the Portuguese appears to be a decent option.

There are still a few weeks left before the transfer shuts this summer. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's situation will definitely become clearer in the coming weeks.

