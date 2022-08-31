Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo puts in a late Chelsea transfer request as deal for Barcelona's Aubameyang stalls - Reports 

Wantaway Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo remains keen on joining Premier League giants Chelsea this summer, Corriere dello Sport (via football.london) has claimed. The Blues, who rejected the opportunity to sign the Portuguese earlier this summer, could reportedly reconsider their stance if they fail to sign Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

It is believed that Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Old Trafford this summer, possibly to sign for a club that will feature in the Champions League this season. The former Real Madrid man has been linked with a number of clubs over the course of the summer, including Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Ronaldo is now stalling a move to Napoli in hope of a call from Chelsea before transfer deadline.



The German coach reportedly rejected the Portugal skipper earlier this summer as he did not think he would be the right fit for his system. However, his stance could change if his side fail to reach an agreement with Barcelona for Aubameyang over the next few hours.

As per the aforementioned source, Cristiano Ronaldo has put in a late request to join the Pensioners, holding off any potential Napoli move (swap deal with Victor Osimhen). He is hoping for Chelsea to get in touch with his agent Jorge Mendes before the deadline day on September 1.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the west Londoners are currently negotiating with Barcelona over Aubameyang’s transfer. The two parties are yet to agree on a potential transfer fee for the Gabon international.

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo could solve Chelsea’s goalscoring woes this season

Cristiano Ronaldo emerged as Manchester United’s standout performer in the 2021-22 season, scoring 24 goals in 38 appearances for them across all competitions. Tuchel’s Chelsea, who loaned out Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan and permanently sold Timo Werner to RB Leipzig earlier this summer, are lacking prolific options up top.

Kaz 🇵🇹 @Kaz7iiV1 How long is it gonna take for Tuchel to realise he needs a goalscorer like Ronaldo How long is it gonna take for Tuchel to realise he needs a goalscorer like Ronaldo

Ronaldo may not be as quick as he once was, but he still possesses the innate ability to be in the right place at the right time. If Tuchel finds a way to make the former Juventus forward the focal point of his team’s attack, he could help the Londoners get rid of their goal-front hesitancy. Given their recent results (7 points in 5 games), they could surely do with some inspiration up top.

