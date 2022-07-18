Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo 'welcomes' move to European giants as Ten Hag fails to convince him to stay: Reports

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a new club right now and chances are that his next destination could be decided soon.

According to a bombshell report by Spanish news outlet AS, the Portuguese is open to joining Atletico Madrid this summer.

Chelsea were linked with him until recently but the Red Devils are unwilling to let him join their rivals. Head coach Thomas Tuchel later insisted that his side's focus now is on bolstering their defense.

Ronaldo remains absent from Manchester United's pre-season tour of Asia and Australia, with the club citing family reasons.

Bayern Munich were also linked with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. However, rumors cooled off after Olivier Kahn stated that they are doubtful about how Ronaldo will fit in at the German club.

SPORTbible @sportbible Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly set to join Atletico Madrid as he 'convinces' Diego Simeone to sign him ✍️ Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly set to join Atletico Madrid as he 'convinces' Diego Simeone to sign him ✍️ https://t.co/0FGhls3IS5

The latest club to appear on the scene is Atletico, the city rivals of Ronaldo's former club Real Madrid, as manager Diego Simeone is apparently a fan of his.

Following Luis Suarez's departure this summer, the Rojiblancos could be looking for a new talisman to lead their line. Meanwhile, Alvaro Morata has returned from his Juventus loan.

Ronaldo presents an upgrade on the departed Uruguayan, who struck only 13 times last season, whereas the former hit 24 goals in all competitions.

Additionally, the Spanish team can offer him Champions League football next season, while Manchester United have only qualified for the Europa League.

The 37-year-old star hasn't missed playing in the competition in 19 years. His desire to continue playing in Europe's premier club tournament could be one of the reasons why he's seeking a move away from Manchester.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Atlético Madrid cannot afford to sign Cristiano Ronaldo right now.



They need to make more than €40m in sales before they can even think about CR7.



(Source: Atlético Madrid cannot afford to sign Cristiano Ronaldo right now.They need to make more than €40m in sales before they can even think about CR7.(Source: @Manu_Sainz 🚨 Atlético Madrid cannot afford to sign Cristiano Ronaldo right now. They need to make more than €40m in sales before they can even think about CR7.(Source: @Manu_Sainz) https://t.co/Y2xbp6tmzZ

AS also reports that he's drawn to the idea of playing under Simeone. The Argentine manager has long established himself as one of the most tactically astute managers in the circuit.

Having also spent nine years of his career in Madrid, Ronaldo is really fond of the city too. The idea of returning to the Spanish capital may indeed look tempting to him.

The Rojiblancos, however, must raise €40 million in sales first to be able to make a bid for the Manchester United forward due to their financial issues.

Manchester United star risks ruining his Real Madrid legacy

Ronaldo's move to Atletico may make sense on paper but it could seriously tarnish his Real Madrid legacy.

The Portuguese is their greatest-ever scorer with 450 goals in 438 matches. He is arguably their best player in history, but could see his image erode in the eyes of the Blancos supporters.

They can be notoriously hostile and Ronaldo can certainly expect a belligerent reception if he returns to the Santiago Bernabeu as an Atletico player.

