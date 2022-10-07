Manchester United superstar disappointed and angry with lack of playing time and regrets leaving Real Madrid - Reports 

Casemiro is reportedly beginning to regret leaving Real Madrid for Manchester United due to the lack of game time so far this season.

According to Fichajes, he is so enraged by the situation that he is willing to go out on loan in January to a side that would guarantee him first-team football. He has also told his close circle that he regrets leaving the Bernabeu and would reunite with Carlo Ancelotti if that were an option.

Casemiro signed for Manchester United for £63.6 million in the summer (Transfermarkt).

However, the Brazil international has endured a tough start to life at Old Trafford, having not yet started a Premier League game since his arrival. Casemiro has started two UEFA Europa League clashes and has come off the bench four times in the top-flight.

The decorated defensive midfielder has struggled to break into the first team. Scott McTominay has started ahead of him in Manchester United's recent run of four consecutive Premier League victories.

Casmemiro played 336 matches for Real Madrid, winning five Champions League titles, among other honors.

Manuel Menacho 🇬🇧🇪🇸🇮🇪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇧🇪⚽️ @ManuelMenacho0 Rio Ferdinand:



Pundit slams Erik Ten Hag for not picking Real Madrid legend for Manchester United's derby clash

Manchester United were thrashed 6-3 by Manchester City last weekend (October 2) and were roundly criticized for a woeful display.

Noel Whelan claims he can't believe that Ten Hag didn't pick the former Real Madrid enforcer for the encounter, who could have used his vast experience.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds United striker Whelan claimed:

“Is this why you’ve bought a player like Casemiro? To sit on the bench in a big game like that? You’ve got to be kidding me. He’s a player who always rises to big occasions. Him up against Gundogan or De Bruyne would have been much better than McTominay."

He added:

“I think they needed Casemiro when they bought him in. There’s no out-and-out defensive midfield player in that squad right now. McTominay isn’t a natural, Eriksen likes to get forward, Fernandes likes to get forward. If you’re going to play this system, you need someone who is going to sit and do the horrible side of the game."

Whelan praised the former Real Madrid man's defensive abilities, stating that Manchester United needed him against City. He said:

“They’ve got none of that right now. There’s no balance in that midfield, but if you put Casemiro in – he can protect the defence and do the hard work for his team. I wanted to see him in there. He would’ve been perfect in that game, Ten Hag knew they weren’t going to have the possession and it’s a massive mistake from him.”

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Casemiro made no impact last night! Is the comment of someone who doesn't understand his role. His job is to shield the back 4 and feed the ball forward. Which he did. He's not there to run past players, assist or score. Understand his role. He had over 90 passes! Casemiro made no impact last night! Is the comment of someone who doesn't understand his role. His job is to shield the back 4 and feed the ball forward. Which he did. He's not there to run past players, assist or score. Understand his role. He had over 90 passes!

