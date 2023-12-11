Manchester United superstar does not like playing style and training methods of Ten Hag, Red Devils risk mutiny inside dressing room: Reports 

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford is reportedly unhappy with Erik ten Hag's methods and supposedly believes the Dutchman is unable to get the best out of the players at his disposal.

Football Insider report that there is a risk of a dressing room mutiny at Old Trafford, and Rashford is among the players unhappy with Ten Hag. He apparently doesn't like the manager's training methods and style of play implemented in games.

Rashford was the club's star player in Ten Hag's debut season in England, registering 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games. He helped his team finish third in the Premier League and reach two domestic cup finals, with an EFL Cup win to show for it.

However, the Englishman has been unable to replicate that form in the current campaign. He has a paltry tally of two goals and four assists in 20 games across competitions, with both of those strikes coming in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, reports recently stated that Ten Hag was beginning to lose the dressing room at Old Trafford — a claim the manager has since denied. The club are struggling domestically and in Europe.

They were recently swept aside by Bournemouth at home by a 3-0 scoreline in the Premier League. The result left them sixth in the table with 27 points to their name. The club have nine wins to their name, which is just two fewer than league leaders Liverpool.

However, the performances during those wins have often been unconvincing, raising questions over whether Ten Hag is the right man to lead Manchester United in the present and the future.

Manchester United one game away from UEFA Champions League elimination

Manchester United have the daunting task of beating Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League if they have any hopes of making the knockout rounds.

The Red Devils have been woeful in Europe this season, managing just four points from five games in a group that also has Galatasaray and Copenhagen. Their sole win, which came against the Danish side in England, was also by the smallest possible margin.

The equation for the Red Devils is simple. They need to beat the German giants and hope that Gala and Copenhagen play out a draw at the Parken. If either side wins in Denmark, then Manchester United will be eliminated regardless of their result against Bayern.

The third position, in that scenario, would still be up for grabs, which would see the occupants drop down to the UEFA Europa League. Copenhagen and Galatasaray both have five points to name while Bayern are clear at the top with 13.