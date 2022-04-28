Manchester United superstar has 'offers on the table' from Barcelona and Juventus: Reports

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has reportedly attracted interest from Juventus and Barcelona. The England forward has endured arguably one of the worst seasons of his career, which has raised doubts over his future at Old Trafford.

According to Fichajes, Juventus and Barcelona have tabled offers for the 24-year-old forward. Reports suggest Rashford could be open to the prospect of leaving Manchester United to resurrect his career.

Marcus Rashford has been one of the Red Devils' best players since making his debut for the club in 2016. He enjoyed a breakout season during the 2019-20 campaign, scoring 23 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions.

The forward grew from strength to strength last season, scoring 21 goals and providing 15 assists in 57 appearances for the Red Devils. He helped the club finish second in the Premier League and reach the final of the Europa League.

Rashford missed the first two months of the current season due to a shoulder injury. Since making his return to action, the 24-year-old has struggled to hit form and looks desperately short of confidence at the moment.

He has scored just five goals in 31 appearances. The forward has fallen behind Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga in the pecking order at Old Trafford in recent weeks. The forward's massive fall from grace and lack of regular playing time has resulted in him reconsidering his future with Manchester United.

Barcelona are believed to be interested in signing the Englishman. The Catalan giants are preparing themselves for the potential departure of Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman's contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and he has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club.

Juventus, on the other hand, could view the Manchester United star as a replacement for Paulo Dybala. The club announced that the 28-year-old will leave this summer after failing to reach an agreement over a contract extension. His contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Manchester United are likely to reject Barcelona and Juventus' offers for Marcus Rashford

Manchester United are likely to be keen to keep hold of Marcus Rashford despite his disappointing 2021-22 campaign. The Red Devils are preparing themselves for the departures of a number of forwards this summer.

Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard are set to leave the club at the end of the season after the expiration of their respective contracts.

Anthony Martial joined Sevilla on loan until the end of the season during the January transfer window after growing frustrated with the lack of playing time. He could seek a permanent move away from the club this summer.

The Premier League giants are therefore likely to reject any potential offers from Barcelona and Juventus for Rashford. The 24-year-old could also opt to stay at Old Trafford as he is likely to be given the chance to rejuvenate his career by new manager Erik ten Hag.

