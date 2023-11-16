Manchester United superstar has one foot outside the door due to failure to adapt to Premier League: Reports

According to Fichajes, Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is close to an exit due to his failure to adapt to the Premier League.

Casemiro signed for the Red Devils from Real Madrid last summer (2022) for a fee of €70.7 million. He has since made 63 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists across competitions.

This season, Casemiro has made 12 appearances, scoring four goals and providing one assist. The Brazilian, however, is yet to win over the fans with his performances for the Old Trafford outfit.

Casemiro, during his stint with Real Madrid, was sent off only twice, in both cases due to the accumulation of two yellow cards. However, he has already been sent off three times for Manchester United, twice via straight red cards and once via two yellow cards.

Apart from that, Casemiro has also been susceptible to injuries. He is currently nursing a knock and the consensus is that the Premier League's intensity could be too much for the Brazilian at the age of 31.

His current contract with United runs until the end of the 2025-26 season. The midfielder has an estimated market value of €40 million. He was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in the summer with Al-Nassr among interested parties. United could look to cash in on the player and sign younger replacements.

Manchester United eyeing a move for Andre Trindade as Casemiro's potential replacement: Reports

Casemiro's Manchester United future looks in doubt amidst reports of the player being linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. The Red Devils have now targeted Fluminense's Andre Trindade as a replacement, as per Daily Express.

Trindade recently won the Copa Libertadores with Fluminense and is considered one of the brightest young prospects in Brazilian football. The likes of Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in Trindade.

Real Madrid legend Marcelo, who currently plies his trade for Fluminense, has also spoken highly of Trindade. The five-time UEFA Champions League winner told the Charla Podcast:

“Three players who caught my attention when I arrived at Fluminense: John Kennedy, Matheus Martinelli, and Andre. They don’t panic. They get the ball from the defence and dribble away.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Borussia Dortmund and Fulham are also pushing for Trindade. Jacobs told GiveMeSport that Fluminense might want a fee of €35 million to sell the defensive midfielder.