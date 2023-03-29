Manchester United superstar rejects new contract as they look to reduce mammoth £375,000-per-week wages: Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has reportedly turned down an initial contract offer that included reduced wages. The Spaniard's current deal is set to expire at the end of the season,

Although the Red Devils possess a one-year extension clause, according to the Athletic, they have agreed that they will not trigger it. Instead, United want to agree on an extension and talks are set to continue.

Manchester United want De Gea, 32, to sign an extension on reduced wages. He is currently the highest earner at Old Trafford and the world's highest-paid goalkeeper, sitting on £375,000 a week.

De Gea is said to believe he is still one of Erik ten Hag's side's most important players. The Spanish shot-stopper has made 42 appearances across competitions, keeping 18 clean sheets. He is also the club's longest-serving player, having joined the side from Atletico Madrid in 2011.

Manchester United want De Gea to remain with the club as Ten Hag is still backing him as his long-term first-choice goalkeeper. Despite some shaky performances, he has been one of the Red Devils' standout performers, producing some crucial saves.

Ten Hag is well-known for liking his goalkeepers to play out from the back which is something De Gea is working on under the Dutch coach. The club want him to stay but the Spaniard knows that he will have to accept reduced wages.

De Gea had leverage when he signed his current contract in 2019. Alexis Sanchez was handed a £400,000 a week deal when he arrived at Old Trafford. The Spanish stopper's status was as Manchester United's only No.1 at the time.

However, the Red Devils have seemingly sought-out potential replacements in case De Gea does leave in the summer. Brentford's David Raya has been on Ten Hag's radar amid an impressive season at the Gtech Community Stadium. He has kept nine clean sheets in 28 matches.

Manchester United manager Ten Hag admitted that De Gea's kicking has been an issue this season

Erik ten Hag insists De Gea is working on his kicking.

De Gea has produced spectacular saves throughout the season and has bounced back from a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Many thought Ten Hag would immediately wield the axe on the Spaniard due to his ball-playing limitations.

However, the Manchester United boss has stuck by De Gea and seems keen for him to remain as his first-choice shot-stopper at Old Trafford. His season hasn't been without its faults though and Ten Hag admitted this following a questionable performance against Real Betis.

United beat Manuel Pellegrini's side 4-1 in the Europa League last 16 at Old Trafford on March 9. Yet, De Gea was erratic in his passing and Ten Hag said following the victory (via the Daily Mail):

"I can’t ignore (his kicking), but we have seen many games (where) he did really well. David is working on that. He is improving and he will keep improving, I’m sure."

Manchester United are back in action on Sunday (April 2). They face Newcastle United at St James' Park.

