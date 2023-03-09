Manchester United monitoring 27-year-old Premier League goalkeeper as competition for David de Gea: Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Brentford goalkeeper David Raya as competition for David de Gea. The Spaniard has rejected two contract proposals from the Bees and is expected to leave in the summer.

According to talkSPORT, the Red Devils are among a host of Premier League clubs showing interest in Raya. His current deal with Brentford expires in 2024 and Thomas Frank's side are resigned to losing him at the end of the season.

Manchester United are searching for competition for De Gea who has experienced a mixed season. The veteran Spanish shot-stopper has kept 16 clean sheets in 36 games across competitions. However, he ranks third bottom for expected goals prevented (-5.3) in the league while Raya sits fourth with 4.9. His compatriot has also kept eight clean sheets in 25 matches and has impressed for Frank's side throughout the season.

Brentford boss Frank has previously stated that it will take upwards of £40 million to sign Raya, who has also been linked with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur. He said:

"I hope he will stay forever but it looks like it could be difficult with the contract situation. He must be at least £40m plus. If he had three years it would be £70m. How much was Kepa? He is at least as good as him."

The Red Devils are unlikely to bring Dean Henderson back to the club after his interview with the aforementioned source about his desperation to leave Ten Hag's side. He joined Nottingham Forest on loan until the end of the season last summer. However, Manchester United are reportedly set to hold a meeting with the English goalkeeper's representatives over his future.

Manchester United's De Gea wants to stay at Old Trafford beyond next summer

De Gea wants to remain with the Red Devils.

De Gea's current deal with Manchester United expires at the end of the season. He is eager to remain with the Red Devils, as he told BT Sport in October last year:

"I’m just very focused on the games helping the team as much as I can. Of course, I would like to be here for more years, so let’s see what happens in the future. I’m really, really happy here.”

ESPN FC @ESPNFC DAVID DE GEA IS A MANCHESTER UNITED LEGEND! DAVID DE GEA IS A MANCHESTER UNITED LEGEND! 👏 https://t.co/FfB5vikgZx

The 32-year-old is the highest earner at the club, with wages of £375,000 a week. He may have to take a wage cut to cement his future at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are clearly looking to the future with his age in mind and if Raya does arrive, he will have a potential successor to compete with next season.

De Gea joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 for £18.9 million. He was part of the team that lifted the Premier League title under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. The Spaniard recently eclipsed Peter Schmeichel's clean sheet record and now has 181 to his name.

Poll : 0 votes