Manchester United superstar went against medical staff’s initial examinations before finding small injury that could have worsened: Reports

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro reportedly wasn't satisfied after being given the all-clear by the club's medical staff before visiting a personal doctor and finding a small injury.

Reports from Brazil (via Sport Witness) claim that Casemiro felt a hamstring issue ahead of the Red Devils' FA Cup clash with Liverpool. He was examined by the club's medical staff but passed him fit.

However, Casemiro, 32, still felt pain and visited a doctor in Barcelona who found a 'small injury'. This could have worsened if the Brazilian midfielder were to have continued playing.

Casemiro sat out Manchester United's famous 4-3 win (a.e.t) against Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals last Sunday (March 17). Erik ten Hag was forced to shake up his midfield, starting Scott McTominay alongside Kobbie Mainoo.

The Red Devils triumphed despite Casemiro's absence and booked their place in the semifinals. The veteran midfielder's season has been plagued with fitness issues, sitting out 12 of Premier League games.

Ten Hag explained how detrimental Casemiro's absence is for his Red Devils after their win against their arch-rivals. The Dutchman said:

"It does (affect us) because Casemiro is very experienced and a very important player for us in organisation, also on the ball, he brings composure to the team."

Brazil's FA were the ones to announce the five-time UEFA Champions League winner was sidelined. They ruled the midfielder out of Selecao's friendlies against England (March 23) and Spain (March 26).

Casemiro hails Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes

Casemiro waxed lyrical about Bruno Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes played an instrumental role in Manchester United's iconic FA Cup win against Liverpool. The Portuguese playmaker made four key passes and completed eight of 15 long ball attempts.

The Red Devils captain also dropped back into defense during the latter stages of extra time. It was a courageous performance from Fernandes as he was nursing a knock.

Fernandes has been vital for Manchester United since arriving in January 2020, registering 72 goals and 63 assists in 223 games. He's hit eight goals and nine assists in 38 games across competitions this season.

Casemiro talked up Fernandes' abilities in front of goal in a glowing verdict of the 63-cap Portugal international. He said (via the club's official website):

"(Bruno Fernandes is) one of the sharpest players towards goal I've played with in my career."

Fernandes and Casemiro gelled well together last season as United won the Carabao Cup. But, the latter's inconsistent availability during this campaign has been problematic for Ten Hag and there are question marks over his long-term future.