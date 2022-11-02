Manchester United superstar willing to take pay-cut to sign new contract: Reports

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is prepared to take a wage cut on his current £375,000-a-week deal to remain at Old Trafford beyond next summer, as per The Athletic.

De Gea, 31, is the Red Devils' longest-serving player, having joined the club from Atletico Madrid in 2011 for £22.5 million.

He made a nervy start to the season and was at fault for two goals Manchester United conceded in a 4-0 mauling away at Brentford on 13 August.

However, the Spaniard has bounced back since that defeat and made two outstanding saves in his side's 1-0 win over West Ham United on 30 October.

De Gea has made 17 appearances across competitions, keeping eight clean sheets. He has been an ever-present under Erik ten Hag this season.

The Spaniard's contract is set to expire next summer, although there is the option of a one-year extension.

Question marks have ensued over whether De Gea will remain at Old Trafford, but the shot-stopper is keen to stay with the Red Devils.

So much so that the former Atleti keeper is willing to take a wage cut on his current £325,000-a-week deal.

Ten Hag lauded De Gea following his exploits in Manchester United's win over West Ham, saying (via the club's official website):

“So, everyone has their own opinion and their own philosophy. For me, for a goalkeeper, you have to protect the goal and make sure you don't concede goals. In that fact, he is magnificent.

There were reservations over whether De Gea would be able to adapt to Ten Hag's progressive style of play due to a perceived lack of ball-playing skills.

Yet, the Spaniard ranks 15th in the Premier League for passing speed with a score of 50.17.

He has made ten saves this so far in the league which ranks him 17th.

Manchester United are interested in FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa

Costa has been superb for Porto

Reports claim that Manchester United are leading the race to sign Porto shot-stopper Costa, 23, who has impressed for the Primeira Liga side.

The Portuguese has made 17 appearances across competitions, keeping eight clean sheets.

Costa is said to have a £52 million release clause in his contract with Porto, which expires in the summer of 2026.

JP Owens @JPsalford 76 touches - 2nd most of any Porto player

8 accurate long passes

56 passes in total



Diogo. Costa. Remember. The. Name. 76 touches - 2nd most of any Porto player 8 accurate long passes 56 passes in totalDiogo. Costa. Remember. The. Name. https://t.co/YDRYSCrSlv

He rose up the youth ranks at the Estádio do Dragão making his senior debut in 2018.

Costa has gone on to make 85 appearances for Sérgio Conceição's side, keeping 35 clean sheets.

He has also been superb on international duty with the Portugal national team, earning seven international caps.

