Manchester United in talks to sign Premier League goalkeeper: Reports

Manchester United are in talks to sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland as backup to David de Gea.

It follows Martin Dubravka's departure from Old Trafford after the Slovakian was recalled by the Red Devils' top-four rivals Newcastle United.

Erik ten Hag's side have Tom Heaton and Nathan Bishop as alternative options to De Gea.

However, the Telegraph reports that Manchester United are holding talks with Palace over potentially signing Butland.

The English shot-stopper is yet to feature for the Eagles this season as he has dealt with a fractured finger.

Butland has become a journeyman in English football, playing for the likes of Palace, Leeds United, Birmingham City, and Stoke City.

The 29-year-old has made 87 appearances in the Premier League during his career, keeping 21 clean sheets.

The Red Devils may look to secure a loan deal similar to the one they previously had with Dubravka before he headed back to St James' Park.

Butland will likely be an understudy to De Gea, who has been in fine form under Ten Hag's watch this season.

The Spaniard has made 23 appearances across competitions, keeping 12 clean sheets. De Gea is unlikely to be displaced in the United lineup as he continues to impress.

Eddie Howe claims that Dubravka wanted to return to Newcastle from Manchester United

Dubravka heads back to Tyneside.

Newcastle boss Howe claims that Dubravka wanted to return to Newcastle and cut his stay at Old Trafford short.

Some had envisioned that the Slovakian was recalled by the Magpies due to the fact that they are in a top four race with Manchester United.

However, Howe revealed that it was Dubravka's decision to head back to Tyneside early, saying (via Shields Gazzette):

“Martin’s situation is that he wanted to come back, and we were delighted to welcome him back. There was never an issue between me and Martin. He’s a top goalkeeper, and I’m delighted to welcome him back to the squad.”

Dubravka struggled for game time at Old Trafford, making just two appearances.

He became a popular shot-stopper at St James' Park before his loan switch to the Red Devils.

The 33-year-old has made 130 appearances for Newcastle, keeping 37 clean sheets.

He may have just as hard a time displacing Nick Pope as the Magpies' first-choice goalkeeper as he did with De Gea at Old Trafford.

Pope arrived in the summer from Burnley for £10 million, and has made 20 appearances, keeping 12 clean sheets.

