Manchester United target with £60m release clause prefers move to Arsenal: Reports

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise would reportedly prefer to move to Arsenal despite serious interest from Manchester United.

Football Transfers reports that the Gunners remain interested in Olise who has emerged as a top target for United. Mikel Arteta is a long-term admirer of Olise who is shining at Palace. He's posted 11 goals and 20 assists in 80 games across competitions.

Olise signed a new four-year contract with Palace last summer that includes a release clause that becomes active at the end of the season. This is believed to be in the region of £60 million (€70 million).

Arsenal could swoop for Olise in January but would require significant sales to take place to fund a deal. Any move from the Gunners for the Eagles attacker could scupper Manchester United's desire to bring him to Old Trafford. The Red Devils want to make the France U21 international their first signing of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era.

However, Manchester United's pursuit of the 22-year-old is reportedly expected to take place in the summer. A January move for the Frenchman isn't anticipated despite Erik ten Hag's side's glaring issues in attack.

Olise grew up supporting the Gunners and could be granted a dream move to the Emirates. Arteta plans to use the versatile forward in attacking midfield which therefore doesn't impact a potential move for Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger gave Manchester United target Michael Olise advice

Arsene Wenger urged Michael Olise to improve in front of goal.

Olise has regularly earned praise during his time at Selhurst Park following a reported £8.37 million move from Reading in 2021. His pace and agility have given defenders all sorts of problems in the Premier League.

However, there is one part of Olise's game that iconic former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger feels he can improve. The Frenchman was seen offering words of advice to the youngster last year (via football.london):

""Faut marquer plus de buts - need to score more goals."

Olise has started this season with five goals in nine games across competitions. That's a vast improvement from the two he managed in 40 games across competitions last season.

Goals have been an issue for both Arsenal and Manchester United this season. Gunners trio Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Jesus have just 11 Premier League goals between them thus far.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag's Red Devils are bitterly disappointing in front of goal, the lowest top scorers in the Premier League's top half. They have managed just 22 goals in 20 games thus far. Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, and Alejandro Garnacho have seven league goals between them.