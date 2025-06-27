Manchester United target blocking all offers as he wants to join Arsenal - Reports

Manchester United target Viktor Gyokeres is blocking offers from other clubs as he has his heart set on joining Arsenal, according to journalist Duncan Castles. The Swedish striker is a wanted man this summer following his exploits with Sporting in recent seasons.

Gyokeres finished the 2024-25 campaign with 54 goals and 13 assists from 52 games across competitions. His efforts have already convinced the Red Devils, who are looking to reunite him with Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese head coach took charge at Old Trafford in November last year and could only manage a 15th-placed finish in the league. Manchester United have struggled to score goals of late, and Amorim is eager to address the issue over the summer.

The Red Devils have already roped in Matheus Cunha and are apparently close to signing Bryan Mbeumo as well. However, Amorim wants a proven No. 9 to lead the line and has his eyes on Gyokeres.

Manchester United remain heavily linked with a move for the Swede this summer. However, it now appears that the player prefers to join Arsenal instead.

The Gunners are also in the market for a new striker this summer amid Gabriel Jesus' struggles. The north London side have their eyes on Benjamin Sesko for the job, but RB Leipzig's steep valuation of the player is posing a problem.

Arsenal have apparently identified Gyokeres as an alternative to the Slovenian, and the 27-year-old is also eager to make the move. The Gunners have previously submitted an offer worth €55m upfront, plus an additional €10m in add-ons, for the Gyokeres. However, it was rejected by Sporting.

Will Manchester United and Arsenal lock horns for Eberechi Eze this summer?

Eberechi Eze

Arsenal and Manchester United are among the clubs keeping a close watch on Eberechi Eze this summer, according to talkSPORT. The Red Devils are preparing to revamp their squad after an indifferent campaign.

Ruben Amorim wants versatile attackers, proven in the Premier League, who can hit the ground running at Old Trafford. Eze has been outstanding for Crystal Palace of late, registering 14 goals and 11 assists from 43 games this season.

His efforts have already earned him admirers at Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Bayern Munich. Interestingly, it now appears that Arsenal have also entered the race for the 26-year-old. The Gunners apparently see Eze, who has a £68m release clause, as a cheaper alternative to Real Madrid's Rodrygo Goes.

