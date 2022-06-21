Manchester United target ‘fervently hopes’ to secure dream transfer this summer - Reports

Brazilian attacker Antony is fervently hoping to secure a move to Manchester United in the summer transfer window, according to Dutch outlet AD. The Ajax star wants to reunite with his former boss Erik ten Hag, who has been appointed the manager at Old Trafford ahead of the new season.

It is no surprise that Manchester United are looking to sign a new forward in the summer transfer window. The Red Devils were in the running to secure the signature of Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez. The 22-year-old attacker, however, decided to join United's arch-rivals Liverpool in a deal which could rise up to £85 million.

This leaves United without a summer signing so far. However, they have been constantly linked with a move for Antony this summer. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have genuine interest in signing Antony in the coming months.

But right now there is no official bid on the table, with the deal being discussed internally. The 22-year-old Brazilian, meanwhile, is extremely keen to secure his dream move to Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano has also stated that Manchester United's current priority is to secure the services of FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Manchester United have genuine interest in Antony, of course Erik ten Hag knows him so well - still no bid, just internal discussions.

Antony was one of Ajax's best performers last season. The 22-year-old attacker contributed 12 goals and 10 assists in 32 appearances for the Amsterdam-based club across all competitions. This included two goals and four assists in the UEFA Champions League.

Antony's time at Ajax has also seen him earn a place in Brazil's national team. As things stand, he currently has nine caps for Brazil with two goals to his name.

It is, however, worth mentioning that Antony is not an out-and-out centre-forward. The Ajax star primarily plays on the right side of the attack, a position Manchester United need strengthening in.

Manchester United are in the race to sign Christian Eriksen

According to another report from Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have confirmed their interest in signing Christian Eriksen in the summer. The Dane will be available on a free transfer after his deal with Brentford is set to end in the coming days. The Bees, however, are still in the running to re-sign Eriksen for the 2022-23 season.

Christian Eriksen made a remarkable comeback to football with Brentford in January after suffering from a cardiac arrest during last summer's Euro 2020. The 30-year-old attacking midfielder had a decent impact at the club, contributing a goal and four assists in 11 Premier League games.

