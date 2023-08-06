Manchester United target interested in Bayern Munich move as talks continue with Red Devils – Reports

Manchester United target and Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat is reportedly keen to join Bayern Munich ahead of the upcoming campaign.

The Red Devils have been in pursuit of Amrabat since the end of the 2022-23 season as they are hoping to bolster their squad. They have wrapped up three signings so far this summer, splashing around £180 million to rope in Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, and Andre Onana.

However, as per Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, Amrabat's entourage are currently keeping tabs on Bayern's interest in their client despite holding talks with Manchester United. They are aware that Bavarian boss Thomas Tuchel is in need of a holding midfielder.

Meanwhile, Amrabat has also recently sat down to discuss a potential transfer with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, who is an admirer of the star. However, the former Feyenoord and FC Utrecht midfielder is yet to reach a final agreement with the Premier League club.

Sofyan Amrabat, 26, has been a hot topic of transfer speculation since the turn of the year. He has emerged on a number of top European clubs' radar due to his fine outings at both club and country levels last campaign.

A right-footed ball-winning midfielder, the Moroccan helped Fiorentina finish eighth in the Serie A table and guided them to the UEFA Europa Conference League final in the last season. He was also a key part of his national side's fourth-place finish in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Amrabat, who is reportedly valued north of £30 million, could prove to be a brilliant signing for Manchester United should he join them. He would easily displace Scott McTominay in the club's pecking order and provide fine competition to Casemiro in the No.6 position.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag lauds new arrival Rasmus Hojlund's fine potential

Speaking to club media, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag showered praise on new signing Rasmus Hojlund. He said:

"He is a front man. Very direct to the goal. A very good presser and a physical presence. In the balance of this squad we needed that. It's all that's in his mind. He wants to score goals. I think he has such a huge potential and now it's up first to him to exploit it and we will support him. All the coaches and the team will."

Hojlund, 20, finalized a permanent move to Old Trafford from Atalanta for an initial £64 million plus £8 million in add-ons. He has penned a five-year contract with an option for another year, as per The Athletic.

A left-footed pacy striker, the six-cap Denmark international shot to fame past term at Atalanta. He scored 10 goals and laid out four assists in 34 appearances across competitions for Gian Piero Gasperini's side.