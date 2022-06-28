Manchester United target Lisandro Martinez’s transfer preference revealed after improved bid from Arsenal: Reports

Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez has decided where he wants to play his football next season amid interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, according to reports.

24-year-old Martinez has become one of the most sought-after defenders in European football following several impressive seasons with the Eredivisie giants. He made 35 appearances in the most recent campaign.

According to GOAL, the centre-back is keen on a move to the Premier League this summer, with Arsenal reportedly making an improved offer for the Argentina international.

The report claims that the Gunners had an initial bid of £29 million instantly rejected by Ajax. However, they have now come back with a higher offer of £35 million, as well as bonuses on top of the fee. The Dutch champions are currently mulling over the new and improved offer.

Manchester United are also named as being interested in the ball-playing centre-half, as new manager Erik ten Hag worked with Martinez for three seasons at the Johan Cruyff ArenA.

The Red Devils have asked to be kept up to speed with any updates on the South American's future. Their current priority is securing the services of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Manchester United and Arsenal looking to improve defensive options this summer

Both Premier League giants missed out on a top-four spot following disastrous runs towards the end of the 2021-22 campaign. The two sides will be keen to bolster their defences this summer but cannot offer Champions League football to attract the very top stars.

United are still yet to make a signing this summer under their new Dutch boss despite being linked with several players throughout the window. Incredibly, they conceded more goals than relegated Burnley last term, with fans desperate to see defensive reinforcements arrive at Old Trafford.

Harry Maguire has often been slammed by supporters for his poor performances. Meanwhile, centre-halves Raphael Varane and Eric Bailly cannot seem to stay fit for an extended run of games.

Arsenal's first-choice defenders are undoubtedly good enough to get into a top side. Their lack of depth in that position, as well as across the entire squad, is often cited as the main reason why the Gunners haven't finished in the top four since 2016.

Current central-defensive options at the Emirates Stadium include Gabriel Magalhaes, Ben White and Rob Holding.

